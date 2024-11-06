My Search for Immortality Through Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

I have a really weird relationship with death.

Whenever I think about it, my palms get sweaty, I get paranoid, anxious, and extra health conscious. I start spiraling when I try to think about how or when. Yet, Halloween has been my favourite holiday for as long as I can remember. This got me thinking: what is it about Halloween that allows me to confront those fears? Or dress up as them?

Occasionally, I’ve fantasized about new technological advancements that would allow any of us to be immortal. Truthfully, this is pretty far-fetched, not just because it’s impossible but also because it would be incredibly expensive if it did exist. Even so, I feel like Halloween allows me to explore these thoughts in creative ways and shows me what would happen if immortality was a possibility. The celebration of Halloween draws heavily on old mythology like ghosts, vampires, and zombies, all of which embody the desire to conquer death. These creatures reflect a certain fascination with immortality and serve both to warn us about the risks, but also give us a safe platform for exploring normally taboo subjects.

Ghosts are a super obvious example of this topic, as they are the most basic representation of life after death. They help us cope by embodying the idea that we don’t just disappear when we die. Ghosts are often portrayed as lingering souls, usually with unfinished business or a purpose to carry out. They bring with them the idea that true immortality may not be defying death, but having an influence that will outlast you. Halloween traditions around the world, such as lighting candles or offering food for the deceased, are rooted in honoring the ones who have passed and suggest that our greatest legacy lies in the hearts and minds of those we leave behind. Ghosts provide a way to keep loved ones alive and allow us to deal with our own impermanence, and be comforted by the idea that there’s continuity, even if we aren’t aware of it.

Vampires are not only one of the most iconic monsters but also the perfect example of a desire for eternal life. In folklore, vampires are typically cursed to live forever, sustained only by consuming the blood of the living. They are usually solitary, confined to darkness, and deprived of any intimate connection. Their story highlights an uncomfortable truth — that in order to gain immortality, one must lose something else. While vampires tiptoe the line of life and death, they are doing so because of a sacrifice. People aren’t meant to live forever, and this reminds us that in choosing immortality, we must forfeit our humanity — they are considered monsters for a reason.

Vampires help us cope with death by portraying it not as an end but as a transformation, which gives us a way to confront mortality with a sense of control. Ultimately, vampire lore helps us come to terms with the inevitability of death, highlighting the value of having a meaningful life. While vampires live forever, it’s not an overwhelmingly enjoyable existence — just continuous. They are a reminder to find the beauty in a finite life, one that’s fully lived and has purpose.

Lastly, another iconic monster of Halloween are zombies. On the surface, zombies don’t seem very comforting or reassuring. They are usually brainless brain-eating machines (ironic, but I digress) that grunt and moan and trip over things. However, when you really think about it, the message I get from zombies is that purpose matters a lot more than I assume it does. Zombies help us cope with death by portraying a cautionary version of immortality — one without a soul, consciousness, identity, or purpose.

Unlike other undead figures, zombies embody the fear of existing without actually living. Their portrayal speaks to a fate worse than death: a hollow, empty existence. Surviving isn’t actually enough if life lacks meaning or connection. Death, in my opinion, is preferable to this type of immortality — a paradise in comparison.

Halloween helps me buffer my anxiety with death and impermanence, and I’m starting to think that’s the reason I like it so much. I can confront my curiosities without a downward spiral and have fun with ideas that would normally freak me out in any other context. Death and decay are interesting and worth a good conversation, but acceptance and understanding are hard. Through the stories of vampires, ghosts, zombies and other ghoulish creatures, I hope everyone can cope with their own reservations with mortality.

And every time I get excited about decorating and making my apartment look spooky, it’s a chance for me to stand back and appreciate the holiday for what it is — recognizing that there’s a skeleton in everyone.