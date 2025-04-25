Urban Parks can still be the ‘Escape to Nature’ you’re Looking for

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring comes into full bloom and the weather gets nicer, many Seattlites start adventuring out of their homes to soak up as much vitamin D as possible. While the Pacific Northwest is lush with the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges, these forests and mountains are not as accessible as one might think. So, where can you feel just as immersed in nature while still being close to the city? Urban parks!

The USDA Forest Service defines a forest as any area “at least 1 acre (0.4 ha) in size and at least 120 feet (36.6 m) wide, with at least 10% cover by live trees.” Meaning that your own neighborhood, that strip of land behind your dorm building, or even the path of trees you see on your daily commute could be considered a forest! Solace in sunshine, soil, and springtime can be found in your own backyard. You don’t need a car or access permit to find yourself surrounded by nature.

Urban parks are more accessible than state or national parks, and oftentimes found within miles radius of your home. Did you know that 100% of Seattle residents live within a 10-minute walking distance of a park according to the Trust for Public Land? Seattle ranks #6 in the country for park access, investment, amenities, acreage, and equity. Why not use the resources and land we invest in?

There is a theory out there called “The 3-day Effect” coined by University of Utah professor David Strayer that suggests it takes 3 full days in nature, disconnected from technology and daily stressors, to have a positive impact on the human nervous system. This isn’t easily achievable by the general population, and that’s why urban parks are so wonderful! Visiting an urban park for thirty minutes a day or a couple hours a week can have as many benefits as a weekend backpacking trip. Take a trip to your local urban park; put down your phone, and chat with a friend or the fresh flowers. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with work and the busy lives we lead, seemingly spending most of our days cooped up inside looking at a screen. Taking a nature break is important and fundamental to being human! We need to give our senses space and time to reconnect with the natural world.

As spring welcomes your senses, I encourage you to take time out of your day to visit an urban park. To help you out here’s a short list of my favorite Seattle area urban parks for you to discover this season.

1. Lincoln Park

My favorite urban park in all of Seattle! Located on the shore of Fauntleroy Cove in West Seattle. This is the perfect place where land meets sea. At this urban park you will find 135 acres of trees, fields, shore, and trails. Perfect for a stroll or a swim. You can observe or climb dozens of different tree species, watch the state ferries load and unload cars at the nearby dock, and play or lay in any of the fields in the upper part of the park. When the weather gets hot, I recommend a dip in the salty water to cool off. If an open swim in the Puget Sound is not your speed, you can go swimming at the Coleman pool; an olympic sized, heated, saltwater pool in the lower level of the park.

2. Discovery Park

The largest urban park on my list, this 534 acre piece of land is just northeast of Magnolia and Queen Anne. Complete with a lighthouse, plenty of trails, and an old military fort. The trails and walking loops in Discovery Park are some of my favorites to lose track of time on. Beautiful in the spring– and through all seasons. According to the Seattle Audubon Society, it also happens to be one of the best areas to spot up to 270 species of birds! So, if you are looking to get into birding, this is the place to visit.

3. Carkeek Park

I visited this park over spring break, and it has easily jumped to one of my top 5 parks in Seattle. Found just outside of Greenwood you can enjoy 216 acres of paths and playgrounds overlooking the Olympic Mountain range. My favorite features of this park are the 19 foot-long metal slide that looks like a Chum Salmon, and the winding railroad that separates the woody trails and the rocky beach. There are plenty of picnic tables and patches of grass to sit and enjoy a snack. I know I will be visiting again soon with my own picnic!

4. Washington Park Arboretum

A classic for any University of Washington student to visit. Just across the water from Husky Stadium, this urban park is managed by the UW Botanic Gardens and the City of Seattle. 230 acres flourishing with diverse life through any season, spring is the perfect time to visit. Everything is in full bloom and the colorful leaves are returning to the deciduous trees. Long trails shadowed by rhododendrons, azaleas, and dogwood, any path will make you feel like you’re a flower in a garden.

5. Warren G. Magnuson Park

The second largest park in all of Seattle, just smaller than the previously mentioned Discovery Park, is located just east of the Ravenna neighborhood. Among the 350 acres of land, you can find (in my opinion) some of the best views of Mount Rainier. Long wide paths that are perfect for bike rides and vast grassy hills where you can toss around a frisbee, you can soak up the view of Lake Washington on any spring evening.

Make this spring one to explore, connect to nature, and go adventure in Seattle’s best urban parks!