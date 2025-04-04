The Study Abroad Chronicles: Part Three – The Finale

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

Ah, the finale. Hard to believe that I’ll be leaving Europe, after coming to enjoy the quirks and beauty of each country I had the pleasure of traveling to. How does one go back to school after such an experience? Like… What do you mean I’ll have classes in a classroom? That’s not in Spain?

Strange…

It’s a term called “reverse culture-shock,” when you return to your country after studying abroad and everything feels different. Also, how could it not after the Trump election? I spoke briefly with a few European somaliers (as you do, I guess) and the fear they showed when discussing the incoming tariffs was palpable.

Same, dude. Same.

Classes ended with one last tour. This time of a castle, a moorish castle, to be exact. We ended the night with a flamenco show, performed by Roma dancers, singers, and players, to celebrate their history and culture, after decades of exclusion from the art they created. It felt like the culmination of all we had learned over the past weeks. A beautiful, powerful, and emotional display of artistry and rebellion in the face of persecution and systematic oppression. What better way to end the program?

Well, I ended it with one last weekend trip to Santiago de Compostela. Gorgeous, by the way. I’m a big fan of cathedrals, for some reason.

But back to classes, I’m so lucky to have had my professors. I went through a familial tragedy, and felt safe enough to share my feelings with them, letting them in on my mental state in such a trying time, away from my family, in a whole separate continent. We’ve spent nearly three months today, my professors and I. I’d hope we’d be “close,” or, as close as students and their teachers can be. I feel comfortable saying we are. After all, we got them out to karaoke with us. That’s the pinnacle of closeness.

Speaking of closeness, I like to think I got close to my peers on this trip. I will say, I’m a bit of a loner. I previously mentioned my propensity towards solo trips, solo walks, and solo meals. But that did not hinder my ability to make friends and great memories on this program. The people were—and still are—wonderful, very kind, smart, and supportive people, all around. The best types you can ask for when stuck together for 10 weeks.

I’m so immensely grateful for this experience. It was exactly what I had hoped for when I was younger, planning to study abroad in Spain all the way back in middle school. I’m sure young me is just as happy as I am now, though I am definitely sadder that it is over. To quote Fall Out Boy, “Thanks for the memories.”