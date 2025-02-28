The Study Abroad Chronicles: Part 2

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Well, week 8. Hard to believe that the program is almost over, yet there is still so much left to share. From where we last left off, I had finished my time in Berlin, which–to me–feels like eons ago. We have since traveled to Spain, starting in Barcelona for a few days, followed by about two weeks in Madrid, and now we’re enjoying another two or so weeks in Valencia, before wrapping up in Seville.

Can’t believe that I have to return to school after all of this. I mean, I feel like I’ve been on a quarter-long vacation. Jetting off to Andorra one weekend, Monaco the next, all to return to class in Madrid. To boast about my travels, I may have discovered my new favorite place in the world. Monaco, a small country of less than 39,000 people, sits on the French Riviera, glistening and blue. I was in awe the moment I touched down.

Well, “touched down” as in I landed in Nice, France, and had to catch a bus to Monaco because it’s so small a country it doesn’t have an airport.

I wandered through the older Monaco City, in direct contrast to the metropolitan, lush Monte Carlo for nearly two whole days, in awe of the beauty and opulence around me. And, there was a pretty awesome aquarium, so, an all-around amazing weekend. Andorra, like Monaco, is also a ridiculously small country, sandwiched between France and Spain, hiding in the Pyrenees. I made it my goal to visit the countries I’d most likely never have a chance to see in the future. No one goes to Andorra on business, right?

Back to the academic matters, we’ve expanded upon our previous lesson plans through more hands-on learning. We’ve hiked through mountains that were once the homes of those escaping fascism and spoken with members of some of the most marginalized groups in the world. You can’t help but ruminate on these experiences when the day ends. Sitting with my fellow classmates, we talk about our feelings or the burnout we all seem to be experiencing. It’s only natural that we’d feel that way. Ten weeks of travel and heavy subject matter take their toll, but–luckily–we have the best professors for the task. Our team is incredibly understanding and empathetic, properly equipped to handle any emotions or questions that may arise. I’m grateful for the program leaders and for my peers, each willing to engage with the content and with anyone else in the program. Especially when it comes to a night of karaoke.

(May I selfishly say that I killed it?)

Anyway, I’m dealing with a bit of burnout whether from the travel or class content, but I am so happy to continue with the program and I’m ready to push through these fleeting feelings. Probably with a night in watching Pitch Perfect. The perfect way to spend a night in Valencia.

Catch you on the next (and final!) installment of “The Study Abroad Chronicles,” it’ll be as much a surprise for you as it will be for me!

(Wait, what do you mean I’ve had a course calendar the whole time?)