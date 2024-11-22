The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Seattle clocks have turned back once again, signaling the start of a long winter– and the last of the fall quarter. It is now Week 9 for University of Washington students, that final stretch between midterms and finals that seems to go on forever.

For me, it has been extremely hard to keep going. This is my last fall quarter at what was my dream university, which is surreal to think about. The looming threat of graduation comes with the responsibility to apply for every internship, the task of making sure my credits are all fulfilled, and the constant question of: where will I be next year?

This time of year can be the hardest for many people, seniors and others alike. It seems like all the summer break did was make us forget how to be students and show us how fun life can be without studying. Who would want to go back?

And how do we keep going?

This question looms over my head everytime I have to start something new. A new assignment, story, shift, paper, quiz, and reading. The quarter system is brutal.

If any of this resonates with you— or you simply need new habits to improve your routine— I’ve compiled a list of things I do to beat senioritis, or simply keep going every day.

Have a “Why”: The first thing everyone must have is a “why”. Why are you here? Why do you want to graduate? Why do you want good grades? It can seem obvious, but many lose track of their “why” when life gets hard. A few ways to keep reminding yourself of your “why” is by making something physical that represents it. Perhaps an album on your phone with everyone and everything you love, or a printed collage or list. Your “why” should be powerful enough to motivate you everyday.

Get out of bed: This might seem so simple and easy to do, but catch me on a bad day and I will not be getting out of bed for hours. Especially if the first thing you do in the morning is reach for your phone, as I do. The easiest way to get out of bed is to chug a lot of water the night before. But if you need something to get out of your room entirely, perhaps having a time sensitive task at hand can help. Maybe get a plant that you have to water everyday, make morning plans with friends, or leave a mess you simply cannot ignore. You can also remind yourself of your “Why”.

Establish a routine: For many of us, having a routine is imperative to having a good day. Sometimes if we miss a step in our routine, it can throw us off. Have strategies to come back. Pull out your planner or a piece of paper and map out the rest of the day. Listen to your favorite song and center yourself. Go on a quick, screen-free walk. Try to not give up on having a good day if something doesn’t go your way. Life is full of constant change, we must learn to mitigate it for success.

Surround yourself with likeminded people: Reach out to friends and family who might understand why you are struggling. Go to the library and surround yourself with working peers. Talk with a counselor to set up goals for yourself. Sometimes relying on yourself is not enough, and social pressure can really help accomplish something.

Look beyond your assignments: Hopefully for most of us, everything we do in class is to help us reach our goals. If an assignment is particularly difficult, remind yourself of why it is important for you to accomplish. What will it teach you that you might need later in life? How does it align with your career goals? If you find yourself unable to answer that question time and time again, maybe it is time to look at your course list again and pick something more in tune with your goals.

Reward yourself: Everytime you accomplish something, reward yourself. This doesn’t have to cost you money, unless you want to reward yourself with a coffee or food. Start small: for every hour of studying, you get ten minutes on your phone. Set rules and expectations for yourself and soon, you will look forward to working for your reward.

As we enter the final stretch, please be kind to yourself. It is good to have goals and motivations, but it is equally important to recognize when we have to stop for fuel.

Good luck, everyone!