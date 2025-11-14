Surviving the Fall Quarter Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year- it’s dark at 5 pm, you’re drowning in schoolwork and applications, and you haven’t seen the sun in weeks. Your serotonin levels are low, and the days are starting to blur together. Seasonal depression is no fun. But it won’t last forever. Better, warmer days are coming. You will make it through!!

Most of us seek comfort in entertainment when we’re experiencing emotional turmoil. Whenever I feel hopeless, depressed, or like no one understands what I’m going through, I tend to consume media that makes me feel seen. It’s nice having the feelings you can’t quite articulate be put into words, knowing that you aren’t alone. Media is a powerful tool for that reason- it can evoke and validate very deep emotions. Shows like BEEF, Bojack Horseman, and Lady Dynamite do a great job of depicting realistic, flawed individuals navigating strife. Artists like Mitski and Billie Eilish convey angst like nobody’s business. Although these mediums can provide temporary mental relief by authenticating painful thoughts, balance is key. Too much of this sort of content can actually exacerbate your sadness. You are what you consume, after all. Try listening to upbeat music too. Watch light-hearted cartoons and old Disney shows. Stream funny podcasts. And don’t let entertainment be your only refuge.

Journal. Pray. Bake. Take scenic drives. Whatever it is that calms you down.

It is so so crucial to maintain your connection with your community during this time. Isolation is the worst thing you can do for your mental health. It’s that much easier for your fears, worries, and frustrations to fester because they’re going unchecked. You need friends and family to ground you. Lean on them, and be someone they can lean on as well. It’s, understandably, more difficult to show up for people when you’re going through hardships. But to have a village, you need to be a villager. You owe it to the people you love to be there for them.

Finally, don’t be afraid to seek help. UW offers many mental health resources, including free counseling sessions, peer wellness coaching, and mental health workshops.