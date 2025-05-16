The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know if it’s just me – but studying lately is getting harder. Spring quarter is getting warmer, and it’s getting to the point where I think school is optional. Which it is definitely not.

My phone is also a constant distraction, I can never seem to be off of it for long periods of time, whether that’s to scroll on TikTok or look through my Instagram explore page. It’s frustrating! If phones were made to not be addictive, I don’t think they’d exist at all.

Here’s my proposition – lean into it. You know you’re not getting rid of your phone to live a healthier life. So what you’re gonna do is sit back, and listen (literally, ha). In order to truly focus while studying, these are my no-nonsense ideas that actually work.

Make a study playlist!

This might seem silly, but it all depends on what environment you are placing yourself into when you study. If you only play a certain type of music when you study, and you hear it, it may click in your brain that it’s time to focus. This is how it is for me – I play movie soundtracks with no words (because I’ll end up singing along), and it works perfectly. So if you want to try it, add the soundtracks of your favorite movies and get to studying.

Throw your phone away!

Just joking! But not really – just put it out of your sight. When I’m in my dorm and need to work on an assignment, I put my phone in my desk drawers. This is helpful because sometimes it’s muscle memory to reach for your phone when studying. But what happens if it’s not there? Once you get to the part where you go to grab your phone you realize how addictive it truly is, and maybe that’s a full-circle moment for you. Then it’s back to studying (unfortunately).

Go to CLUE Tutoring!

CLUE has been a lifesaver for me. It may seem a little anxiety-inducing to go for some people, but there are no dumb questions! Tutors are there specifically to help you. It also doubles as a study space! I can’t tell you how many times I’ve studied in libraries, study rooms, my dorm, random buildings, etc. Nothing seems to work, and I end up on my phone, scrolling. But, this is the only place I seem to get work done that I’ve been struggling with (shoutout to my favorite math tutor, Christie).

Hopefully these ideas can help you take on a different perspective when you study. It can be challenging at times to have motivation, but know that the school year and quarter is almost over! Use this mindset and these few ideas in order to finish the year strong. You got this!