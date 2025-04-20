Spring Cleaning My Feed, Food, and Feelings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

My first spring felt like a true new chapter. In Hawaii, the only season we really have is summer; you’ll still find me in a bikini come Christmastime. So, when I arrived back on campus after my freshman year spring break, I was surprised by the freshly bloomed flowers, the crispness in the air, and the general shift in feeling that comes with spring.

Not to be dramatic, but my first spring season changed me for the better. It was a true turning point for me. To spare you the details, I was, in short, giving myself a chance to try new things, fail, and get back up again. I believe that we are supposed to get to know ourselves better, bit by bit, in college, and that first spring, I did.

Because of that, I have associated every following spring with that sense of release and reset. This is my last spring in college, and seeing as I am planning to return home next year, it’s my last spring for a while. To make this one count, I knew deep cleaning and reframing was necessary. I don’t hold the belief that spring cleaning can only be defined by Clorox wipes and trash bags. I do, however, believe that spring cleaning can be more of a state of mind, a way of doing. This spring, I am cleaning my feed, my relationship with food, and my feelings towards the future and in the present.

It is safe to say that I’m a little social media-obsessed. I view my Instagram as a digital diary. I post quite frequently (I have 33 posts from my three years in college, not to mention the countless highlight reels). I believe that I have a healthy relationship with social media in the sense that I post these photos for myself, my friends, and my family at home to keep up to date with my college adventures. I post because I know when I leave UW, I’ll be glad to have curated carousels of memories and witty captions to reminisce on. However, I know I could do a better job at keeping my feed more personal to me. As I am sure we all have experienced, I had some followers from way back when I was searching for a roommate, all of whom I had never met in person. I have a hard time unfollowing people, but cleaning my feed and keeping it more personal feels good.

In terms of food, I see spring as an opportunity to try new things. I strongly dislike cooking. I’d much rather do takeout every night if I could afford it. However, I know that I feel better about myself when I nourish my body and listen to its needs and wants. This spring, my goal is to try at least five new recipes; from TJ beef broccoli bowls to Boursin cheese pasta. I also want to try all the restaurants I’ve longed to go to for the past three years, making the most of Seattle’s bites.

Finally, let’s talk about feelings. I have been feeling a fair amount of anxiety this spring season. To be honest, I have been feeling this way for a lot of this school year. But I am determined not to let that define this spring. I want this season to be reflective, honest, exciting, and humorous. I am sad to leave my friends here and already experiencing pre-FOMO. However, I am simultaneously excited for my next experiences. I am excited to become more me. And in the meantime, I am going to try my best to feel my best every day.

Spring cleaning can mean a whole lot of things. What it means to me might be different than what it means to you. But its essence, its notion of restarting and refreshing, holds throughout. I am excited to get to know myself a little better this spring and as a result, love myself a bit more, too.