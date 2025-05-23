Sinners and the Sacred Art of Originality: A Film That Defies the Franchise Era 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no denying the collective frustration that has resulted from the onslaught of IP-driven blockbusters in recent years. With nine out of the ten highest-grossing films of all time being part of a franchise, the financial incentive to continue this strategy far outweighs the perceived risk of investing in original storytelling. As a result, the modern entertainment industry has felt predictable, with narrative structures meant only to maximize commercial return rather than promote artistic expression.

Sinners, however, emerges as a rare exception and has provided a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience for many.

Ryan Coogler’s direction and collaboration with composer Ludwig Göransson helps create a haunting and emotional atmosphere that complements the film’s thematic weight. Exploring themes of faith, heritage, colonization, and, most importantly, freedom, the film highlights the importance of originality in the media we consume. Unbounded by the formulaic storytelling in modern cinema, I found myself deeply invested in the characters and their journeys.

Sinners subverts the vampire genre, reimagining such creatures as symbols of the systemic forces of oppression that erase the stories and struggles of marginalized communities. The vampires in the film are not used solely for shock value; their desire for a uniform society contrasts sharply with the protagonist’s pursuit of personal liberation.

Through the brilliant performances of Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast, Sinners becomes a deeply emotional experience where the characters’ struggle for freedom feels authentic. Jordan’s portrayal of twins Smoke and Stack captures the desperation of trying to chase a dream only afforded to the rich and powerful.

The twins, regardless of the wealth they have accumulated, remain targets of the white men in their hometown. Despite the common belief of money as the great equalizer, the Klan members they encounter deny them basic humanity, paralleling the dehumanization they face at the hands of the vampires who seek to strip them of their agency and identity.

Amid the violence and struggle for freedom brought on by the vampires, there’s one scene that is truly unlike anything I have ever seen before. I won’t delve into the details of such a scene as I urge you to experience it for yourself in theaters.

From the powerful music to the impressive camerawork, I was completely immersed, and for a brief moment, the film transcended the boundaries of conventional storytelling. It stood as a testament to the transformative power of originality, reminding me of what cinema can achieve when it dares to defy the norm.