Simple Pleasures: My Attempt to be more Grateful this Thanksgiving

It was a nice Tuesday morning at a sunrise yoga class at the IMA and I was running late, as I always am. As I scrambled to grab my mat, a woman apologized for getting in the way, adding that she was “just so excited to be here.”

I was slightly taken aback. I was going to yoga, not because I was thrilled to be there as she was, but because I knew it would make me feel better to exercise before my day of classes and my night of watching the election. In fact, even though I love yoga, I was sort of dreading the class. I had forced myself out of bed that morning to conquer the downhill walk to the gym, mindlessly going through the motions. At no point in my morning had I stopped and recognized what a nice start to my day I was having.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, there’s a lot of emphasis on being grateful. I feel like I’ve heard that the practice of expressing gratitude makes you a happier person at least a million times. Even though I know I have so much to be grateful for and I know that expressing it will make me feel better, it can be difficult to know where to start.

I believe the key is slowing down and noticing the moments in life that bring joy. For example, during the yoga class I observed how much I was enjoying the class and felt grateful for the opportunity to work out. And in keeping with my gratitude practice, I could keep going on like that throughout the day.

It keeps me in the moment to think about the small things I am grateful for: my clean sheets, shorter-than usual class, dinner with my friends. When I focus on feelings of appreciation and start to add up all of these “simple pleasures” I am grateful for, it adds up to a lot of gratitude in places I don’t even realize.

Being specific helps, too. Instead of using the blanket statement of being grateful for my family, when I acknowledge how nice it is to talk on the phone with my siblings or get a visit from my parents it makes me appreciate them even more.

In the midst of holiday craziness, it can be easy to lose track of what grounds me, what keeps me sane during crazy classes, stressful life events, or unfavorable election results. Keeping track of those things, those little things that make life better are my key to being grateful.

And it’s not about comparisons. While the perspective of my own privilege is never a bad thing, I don’t think I need to compare my life to others in order to be grateful for the one I have. I’m trying to practice being grateful for what I have because I truly appreciate it and not just because someone else doesn’t have it.

I am not perfect at practicing gratitude, in fact I am probably not even good at it. I take a lot for granted and disregard how much I have to focus on the little imperfections or bothers in my life. But I’ll keep trying because I’m learning that being grateful is an important way to be more in the moment, to wake up in the morning and say “I’m excited to be here.”