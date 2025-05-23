Seattle’s Matcha Magic – A guide on where to get the best matcha in Seattle

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

As spring is approaching, everyone is looking for a fun little drink to make their sunny, bright days a little brighter. Whether you are looking for a ceremonial-grade matcha with a splash of oatmilk, or perhaps prefer a matcha on the sweeter side, with spontaneous flavors, there is a place in Seattle to please everyone’s green tea cravings.

Nana’s Green Tea:

Nana’s Green Tea is the perfect place for you if you’re looking for a sweet treat enhanced with matcha. Nana’s is a modern Japanese cafe that specifically specializes in green tea and matcha. So, if you are looking for top tier authentic matcha, this is the place to go. I love the soft serve matcha latte, and the matcha parfaits are to die for. If you are looking for a little bite to eat along with your green tea, their food options are also great. The chicken katsu curry is my top choice!

Ugly Mug Cafe:

Ugly Mug Cafe is a very convenient choice, whereas they are very close to campus — just right off of the U District light rail station. While Ugly Mug is very small, it is super eclectic and vintage almost, with a very warm ambience. They have a lovely strawberry and blueberry matcha on their menu that I get probably a bit too often!

Atuela:

Atuela is a very bright and colorful place to sit down and enjoy your fun little drink located in Capitol Hill. Atuela also specializes in matcha and authentic teas. I prefer their ube matcha and their strawberry one! Their matcha tends to be a bit bitter and the strawberry puree they use adds a perfect balance of sweetness to the drink.

Matcha Magic:

Matcha Magic is definitely the farthest out of my pickings, and is located in Bellevue (I did hear something about them possibly opening a Seattle location). This matcha is worth the trip to Bellevue. This is the perfect matcha for those who are looking for fun and different flavors to incorporate into their green tea. I have tried the piña colada matcha, the toasted marshmallow matcha, and the strawberry one. The toasted marshmallow one was my favorite, and really encapsulated a s’more tasting drink. They even garnished it with a toasted marshmallow on top! A great option if you are looking to expand your matcha horizons.

Bonito Café y Mercadito:

This cafe has to be one of my favorite spots to frequent and take my friends. Bonito is a modern cafe in Capitol Hill, and is also Latino and Queer owned. A lot of their drinks are reflective of latinx culture. I get their strawberry matcha almost every time I go, and it never disappoints. While you enjoy sipping on your matcha, there is also a vintage photo booth where you can take cute flics with your friends! One of my favorite things about this cafe is the no wifi rule they have on weekends, where you can’t do any work on computers or such to promote connecting to the people around you. This is a great option if you’re looking for a staple matcha, a cute atmosphere, and a place to experience with friends or family.

No matter what peaks your matcha interest, Seattle does not have a shortage of matcha places to explore. From the vibrant matcha at Nana’s Green Tea, to the fun flair of Matcha Magic, or the community-centered vibe of Bonito Cafe y Mercadito, there’s a spot for everyone. So, bring a friend, get yourself some vitamin D, and treat yourself to a matcha to celebrate the new season!