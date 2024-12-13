The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once upon a midsummer night, a bashful little seed was planted in my heart, and also atop my windowsill. Stretching so adorably was my first ever houseplant: a miniature rose! A simple gift, it brought with it an unexpected spark of joy. What started as one rapidly multiplied into more, and with time and care, that initial adoration only grew for the leafy lives atop my ledge. Tiny blooms stretched out like speckled little stars, little firecrackers that light up my view of the morning sky, and make the days ever more vibrant.

Since that first day, I have had the opportunity to foster my love of plants through activities like growing mini trees from avocado pits, and even propagating some plants to make more. As with most interests, sharing the delight only magnifies it! With all the resources available online, it is easier than ever to get started on a plant-loving journey and connect with others along the same path.

Still, most experiences are not linear. Though my initial tiny rose and some more of my beloved sprouts unfortunately wilted, despite efforts to revive them, I have developed a better understanding for future use. Furthermore, I unexpectedly found a mirror reflection of myself within my plants. When I spot droopy leaves, it serves as a reminder for me to check in with myself. Or, when I see an unnoticed change, I am reminded of all the progress I have made. Growth and change can occur slowly or rapidly, like how the vines of a Pothos grow or flowers suddenly appear. Day by day, we may not notice any differences, but looking back, the distinction is substantial, and it was facilitated by thoughtful care and attention.

Now, with such a hectic schedule as a college student juggling various commitments and classwork, my plants remain a continuity of calm in a flurry of constant engagements. Caring for, documenting, and reviewing the growth of each of my flora provides a space for mindfulness sprinkled with subtle glee. When I see a new unexpected change, such as a new bloom or sprout, it serves as a reminder to take a breath and continue to grow, and please make sure you do too!