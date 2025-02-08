No Label, No Valentine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

With the current state of the dating economy, chances are you have someone in mind when it comes to Valentine’s Day — but you can’t exactly call them your Valentine. Maybe you think you’re close to it, or maybe you’re far from it. If you don’t like the ambiguity of the relationship, here are a couple of reasons why you shouldn’t wish them a Happy Valentine’s Day.

One, you could use this ambiguity to your advantage. If you are ready to, you could have the “what are we” talk.

Two, you could use this opportunity to test them. Wait to see if they wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Three, Valentine’s Day is characteristically a very coupley holiday, and if the person you are in a relationship with doesn’t want that, they shouldn’t get the benefits.

Four, take time to evaluate the relationship. Do you want to be in a relationship where you can’t officially call them your Valentine? Are you okay with the outcome that you may never? Do you wish things were different, and if so, do you see a way of the relationship getting there?

In summary, if you aren’t official with your partner but want to be (or at least want some more clarity), you should address these issues instead of dancing around them.