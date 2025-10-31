My Fall Playlist: The Soundtrack to Cozy Afternoons and Moody Walks 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s just something about fall—the bite of the crisp fall air, the crunch of the fallen leaves showing off their newfound colors, and the urge to curl up with a blanket and read your favorite book on the perfect rainy Seattle day. Whether it’s the rain softly hitting my window, or the slow walk to class admiring the glow of the fall colored trees, I find myself needing a playlist to encompass the fall feels. Something cozy, warm, mixed with the excitement for a new season, and a hint of nostalgia.

Here are a few songs that have been the soundtrack to my autumn, perfect for your walks throughout campus, journaling late at night, or studying in a cozy cafe.

Rainy Day Coffee Shop Vibes

For romanticizing those long study days, to keep you calm and focused. For when you look up from your schoolwork and see people chatting with their friends, smell the sweet aroma of espresso, and feel the warm vibe of a sweet, sweet coffee shop.

“Let The Light In” – Lana Del Ray

“Is It a Crime” – Sade

“Dirty Dancer” – Orion Sun

“Get Free” – Lana Del Ray

“Lovers In The Parking Lot” – Solange

“Bad Girls- Verdine Version” – Solange

“Come Back Too Earth” – Mac Miller

Fallin’ For The Season (or perhaps a special someone)

For the songs that make you feel soft, whether that be admiring how the light hits your window or the feeling of falling for someone new.

“Only Over You” (2016 Remastered) – Fleetwood Mac

“Weak For Your Love” – Thee Sacred Souls

“Emily’s Song” – Daniel Caesar

“Love Is Only a Feeling” – Joey Bada$$

“Melting” – Kali Uchis

“Let Alone The One You Love” – Olivia Dean

Walks That Feel Like Movie Scenes

For when you put your headphones in, look longingly and dramatically at the fall leaves, and imagine yourself as the main character in a coming-of-age movie.

“April’s Daydream” – Devonte Hynes

“Heaven” – Clairo

“Someone New” – Sonder

“Fade Into You” – Mazzy Star

“A World Alone” – Lorde

October Nights and Flickering Streetlights

For walking home under dimly lit lights, with the soft drizzle of rain. Warm in your puffer jacket, maybe wrapped up in a scarf, the anticipation of curling up in your warm bed with a hot cup of tea.

“Harvest Moon” – Neil Young

“Seigfried” – Frank Ocean

“Dreams” – The Cranberries

“Not the Only One” – Not for Radio

“I Know It’s Over” – Jeff Buckley

When Everything Feels Like A Memory

For the bittersweet feeling of nostalgia. For knowing something is coming to an end, for time moving too fast, but enjoying the season all the same.

“You’re So Vain” – Carly Simon

“Hailey’s Comet” – Billie Eilish

“Linger” – The Cranberries

“Coming Home” – Leon Bridges

“She’s Always a Woman” – Billy Joel

“Be That Easy” – Sade

Fall, while being my favorite season, always feels transitory and short-lived. Curating the perfect playlist gives you the ability to slow down and enjoy this beautiful season just a little bit more. These songs are how I am able to hold on to the fleeting feeling of fall for a while longer. Whether you enjoy journaling by a dimly lit candle, or hearing the crunch of the fall leaves on your walk to class, I hope these songs resonate with you as much as they do with me.