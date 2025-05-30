Learning Through Participation: My Experience with UW Research Studies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

One night in the middle of Spring Quarter, I found myself craving something new. I had gotten this feeling before, but instead of joining a random club that may or may not interest me, I decided to be more intentional. This is what led me to UW’s research study opportunities.

A simple Google search about participant opportunities will get you what you’re looking for. Going through this website, I started to see one immediate benefit: for the vast majority, you get paid a significant amount. This is my first plug for participation in UW studies – many of us look for jobs, but when it’s hard to find any opportunities, opting into these studies is a nice way to make some extra cash. Some pay per task, others by the hour — sometimes even up to $30.

Beyond the financial perks, participating gave me a chance to see a whole new side of campus. Once you get in touch with researchers, you begin to explore new parts of campus that you wouldn’t have had the same access to otherwise. You’re brought into back rooms and study areas with stunning views of Seattle that are usually off-limits to students, discover hidden buildings that you mostly ignored, and witness the true extent of UW’s resources.

I got to meet really passionate people, some fellow students, and others who are established professionals. Every person that I’ve met with in all the studies I’ve done is exceptionally kind, caring, and passionate about what they do. UW is known for being an excellent research school, so not only do you get to participate in a big part of what makes this school so great, but you’re working with some of the best in the country.

Plus, if you’re personally interested in participating in research in your years at UW, doing it from the participant’s side can have some great benefits. You’ll connect with people already established in research, but you’ll also gain more empathy for what the experience is like when you’re not a researcher. You can understand what you like, what you don’t, and use that experience in the future. Not to mention, you’re able to immerse yourself in the research environment and see if it’s something that really interests you.

Now, from a purely altruistic perspective, participating in these studies helps others. Many studies aim to support underrepresented or vulnerable communities, and your participation can contribute to research that makes a real impact. Researchers often look for participants from diverse backgrounds, including different ages, identities, and health experiences, so there’s likely a study that fits you. Whether you’re looking to earn extra cash, explore new parts of campus, or dive deeper into the world of research, becoming a study participant at UW is a great experience. It’s a small step that can open surprising doors — both for yourself and for others.