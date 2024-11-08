Game Day Look Book for Huskies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

My first Her Campus is titled “How to Create the Perfect Game Day Look.” As a new college student, I had only attended one football game, so I’m not sure how reliable I’d consider my advice to be. I still have no clue how football works. However, I absolutely love the energy of sports events, the Husky Stadium hotdogs, getting ready with the girls, and of course, putting together a perfect outfit. Here’s my updated Husky Game Day Lookbook from a more seasoned, Dawg Pack ticket holder:

1. a purple statement piece

My number one must-do for game days is to include a piece of purple in my look! I vary between my Billabong wide-leg pants that have a flattering cut and a light lavender tone, my Hype & Vice Washington tube top, and for colder days, my UW Bookstore purple hoodie. I love pairing something purple with either denim fabrics or whites to create a trendy take on incorporating an unusual shade into my outfits.

2. All the Accessories

I love to accessorize with hats, shades, and makeup. I recently added a vintage-esque UW trucker hat to my collection, which has quickly become both a game day and everyday staple. During sophomore year, I purchased some purple sunglasses from Urban Outfitters that I normally wear to push back my bangs or lend to friends during games. Finally, for makeup, I have yet to try my purple eyeliner, but perhaps the UCLA game will encourage me to do so.

3. A clear bag

I tend to bring a lot of things into Husky Stadium. From gum to lip gloss to hand sanitizer, my purse is always pretty full. I recently splurged on the Lululemon clear hip pack. While it was on the pricier side, I have already made a lot of use of it, as it joined me at concerts, Seahawks games, and Mariner games.

4. Beater shoes

My biggest mistake in my previous Game Day guide article was advising readers to buy new shoes for football games. While you can totally do that, I would recommend using your typical frat shoes (which are probably a pair of beaten-up AF1s from high school). Football games require a lot of standing around and when it rains, your shoes are bound to get dirty. Beater shoes are a staple of my game day fits now.

This game day guide is, beyond a guide to outfits, a reflection of how sometimes growing up and change happen through fashion. I’m still cheering on the Huskies, this time, with a better style.