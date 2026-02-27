Egg Drop Soup for Busy Weeks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the colder months, I find myself reaching for meals that are both comforting and easy to make. Between classes, studying, and long days on campus, egg drop soup has become one of my favorite dishes to prepare. It’s warm, filling, and packed with protein, which makes it ideal for busy weeks when I want something quick and homemade.

I’ve looked through many versions of egg drop soup online, including recipes on Instagram and TikTok, as well as more traditional sources like the New York Times. Over time, I started combining elements from different recipes and adjusting them to what I actually had access to. Eventually, it became a simple base recipe that I now customize to my mood or whatever’s in my fridge.

Egg drop soup is traditionally made with a light, savory broth and thin ribbons of egg stirred directly into the soup. The texture is smooth, and the flavor is subtle but satisfying. What I love most about this dish is its flexibility. You can keep it simple or dress it up with extra ingredients to make it heartier.

Because I usually shop at places like Safeway, Trader Joe’s, or the District Market, I’ve learned to keep the ingredient list adaptable.

Base Ingredients

2 large eggs, lightly beaten



4 cups chicken broth



1 garlic clove, thinly sliced



2–3 green onions, sliced



1 jalapeño, thinly sliced (optional)



½ cup firm tofu, cubed



1 teaspoon sesame oil



1 tablespoon cornstarch



2 tablespoons cold water



Salt, to taste



Optional Add-Ins

These are ingredients I rotate depending on how I want the soup to taste:

Shiitake mushrooms



Bamboo shoots



Dumplings



White pepper (for a hot and sour base)



White vinegar (for a hot and sour base)



Soy sauce or tamari



How to Make It

The cooking process is quick and simple, which is one reason this recipe works so well on busy days.

Start by bringing the chicken broth to a gentle simmer in a medium pot. Add the garlic, jalapeño (if using), tofu, and sesame oil. Let everything simmer for a few minutes so the flavors can come together.

In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with cold water until smooth. Slowly stir this mixture into the soup, gently, to avoid clumps. Let the soup simmer until it thickens slightly.

Lower the heat and stir the soup in a slow circular motion. While stirring, slowly pour in the beaten eggs. The slower you pour and stir, the larger and softer the egg ribbons will be. Once the eggs are set, stop stirring.

Finish by adding green onions and any optional ingredients you like. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt, white pepper, or a splash of vinegar if desired.

Why I Love This Recipe

What makes this recipe special to me is how forgiving it is. There’s no single correct version of egg drop soup. You can keep it light or make it more filling, mild, or spicy. It’s a recipe that changes with you, which makes it especially comforting during stressful weeks.

For me, egg drop soup has become a reliable meal I can make quickly, using ingredients I usually have on hand. It’s warm, nourishing, and always feels like a small reset in the middle of a busy day.