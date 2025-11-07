Consider Celebrating November

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November is too often associated with a month of dread. From the sun setting earlier, to the temperatures dropping, it’s the final stop before winter is officially here. I’ve always loved November, not just because it’s my birth month, even in my freezing hometown of Chicago. I am a big advocate of making rituals and celebrations out of ordinary things. So, here are my top ways to “celebrate” the month of November.

Slow down November is the calm after (and before) the storm. Situated perfectly after the craziness of Hallo-weekend and midterms and before the business of the Holiday season and finals, November is the perfect time to slow down. Whether that means taking that nap, opting for a movie night instead of going out, or just scheduling less activities, take this opportunity to live life a little slower. Get outside The best way to celebrate November is to soak in the last moments of fall. That could look like taking a long walk outside or being present enough to notice the pretty trees on campus. Extra fall points if you listen to your fall playlist. Get prepped for winter As a native midwesterner, I feel the impending doom of winter acutely. Even though it’s significantly warmer here, I still think getting into good habits for the winter is an essential for surviving winter quarter. For me, that looks like opting to read a book in bed instead of scrolling and always saying yes to my roommate asking if I want a warm beverage. In fact, establishing a good routine before bed is my favorite way to prepare for the colder months ahead. Enjoy the fall festivities- separate from any holiday While October is crammed full of Halloween activities, November is the ideal time to just focus on enjoying the season of fall as it is. Going to a pumpkin patch with friends or sipping on some warm apple cider is the perfect way to celebrate autumn. Express gratitude Although I know everyone does not love Thanksgiving as much, the season can still be a good time to practice gratitude. Consider hosting or participating in a Friendsgiving and simply letting the people in your life know you appreciate them.

November doesn’t have to be scary- or boring. It can be a month to slow down, catch up, and enjoy the changing of the seasons. Consider celebrating this month instead of dreading it.