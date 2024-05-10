The Art of Trying Everything in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At my graduation party that I held just a few months prior to arriving at college, I left a blank notebook out on the entrance table. I asked that all of my guests—my best friends from high school, my family members, and even old teachers—leave some words of wisdom. Some of the best advice I received in that book circled around the idea of trying everything and being open to new interests, and experiences. That advice has guided me through the roughest moments in college, as well as led me to people, places, and moments that I’ll hold dear to my heart forever.

From classes to RSOs to majors, here’s a snippet of the bits of everything that I have tried and the lessons that has taught me.

1. Classes

I came to UW as an undeclared major. I was initially interested in studying Journalism or English, as that would best align with my interests from high school, but I decided to keep searching. I spent the majority of my freshman year taking classes from a plethora of departments. I dabbled in Sociology, Economics, Communication, and Architecture, to name a few. There were highs and lows. I barely scraped through ECON 200, but I enjoyed reading and writing about theory in SOC 270. I learned that it is okay to struggle and ask for support. I found what works best for me and what might not be up my alley. I made some of my best friends in the classes I disliked the most, and for that, I am grateful to have explored so extensively through departments and majors.

2. Clubs

One of the best aspects of UW is the amount of RSOs (clubs) it offers. There really seems to be something for everyone on this campus. Similar to the classes I tried out, I joined a diverse range of clubs during my first year. While I didn’t maintain my membership in all of them, I learned valuable lessons throughout the journey and discovered real passions. On one of my first days at UW I strolled through the RSO fair when I came upon Her Campus. I ended up joining this chapter and have had such an amazing time developing both writing and leadership skills as I transitioned from a writer to an editor this year.

3. Majors

I truly thought about majoring in everything. During freshman fall quarter, after taking one COM class, I thought about pursuing that major. However, as the course went on, I realized I needed to do a bit more searching before settling on a major. During that same year’s winter quarter, I had a great time in ENVIR 100, which almost led me to declaring that. However, it was a PSYCH elective course that pivoted me into that direction. I ended up spending sophomore year completing the pre-reqs and applying. I’ve always held a bit of resentment towards freshman year me because had I just decided on Psychology in the first place, I would have saved myself some trouble. However, it was the people and lessons I learned from various other departments that have truly shaped me as a student and person today!

Remember that college is not supposed to be a linear experience. There will be hard times and beautiful moments all in one quarter. Putting yourself out there and trying a bit of everything will help you learn and grow.