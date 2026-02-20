Building Civic Habits in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student studying social science and humanities, I am consistently being reminded of the power of the people. Active civic engagement is imperative to a thriving democracy, so that’s why I’m here to inform you of the many ways in which you, as a student, can contribute to society.

I know for myself, there have been plenty of times when I have walked past a protest table in the quad and ignored it, or passively viewed political posts online, but I believe finding a form of productive civic engagement is a way to do your part while also learning and growing at this important time in our lives. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by politics and choose avoidance, but there are many non-intimidating ways to get involved (some you can even do from your couch while watching a show with your roommates).

Civic engagement isn’t about being loud, argumentative, or hyper-political; rather, it is an important way to become an informed, engaged young adult.

Involvement in your community doesn’t just involve voting. Reading local news, actually understanding ballot measures, knowing your representatives, and having engaging political discussions with peers, family, and friends are all ways that you can make civic engagement a habit. Becoming “civically engaged” can’t just happen overnight. It’s like studying, going to the gym, or budgeting— consistency matters more than diving in headfirst.

So then, why is college the perfect place to start? If you’re like many of my friends, you might be from out of state. A new environment is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the voting process and discover new politicians that you might align with. Additionally, the newfound freedom of being able to vote independently as an adult provides an exciting opportunity to craft your beliefs and use your voice to impact your community. Finally, this transitional phase of life is the perfect opportunity to figure out your own beliefs and values apart from your hometown. The political pressure that can come from living in a politically uniform atmosphere can feel draining. Now, more than ever, you can take in a multitude of perspectives to shape the values that matter to YOU.

College campuses tend to have an abundance of built-in access to civic engagement. This could be through campus organizations, guest speakers in classes, knowledgeable professors who are open to discussion, volunteer fairs, and even registration drives made easy and accessible to students. Stop by a club meeting or reach out to volunteer. You never know what connections you might make or what meaningful work you might contribute to.

My official tips are as follows:

Register and Check Your Registration

Of course, voting is important. So are many other civic activities. This is just an important reminder. If you are moving to a new state, register there and know your state’s deadlines.

Follow Local News (Not Just National)

Finding a national news site that you like can be great for becoming more informed. If you want to become educated on what is going on in your area, maybe even impacting you directly, follow local news. For University of Washington students, I recommend The Seattle Times, The Daily UW, or KUOW News.

Volunteer

I was introduced to the organization Vote Forward by my roommate while looking for a positive way to be involved. Vote Forward is a nonpartisan letter-writing organization that encourages voter participation. You sign up with them, and they send you templates and instructions for letters to fill out to send to voters across the country, encouraging greater turnout. This is one of the easiest ways to get involved because you can do it from your dorm room!

If you’re someone who feels like they’re “too busy” for civic participation, even just taking 10 minutes out of your day can contribute greatly in the long run. The great thing about building civic habits is that you can choose your level of engagement and set your boundaries.

Civic habits aren’t about being perfect or having an abundance of knowledge. They’re about choosing to participate in a system that impacts all of us. It’s important to be informed to make meaningful political decisions while also building confidence in an often overwhelming process.

Above all, as more young women enter public service careers, college is where we can shape the views that will drive us towards meaningful careers. I try to view civic habits as empowering me to make a change in our political system, rather than as an obligation that takes up time. Participation is a privilege that can sometimes be taken for granted, so try one of these methods today.