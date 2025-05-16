Appreciating the Natural Beauty Around Us

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am from the universally acknowledged best city in the world (Chicago) in the best region in the world (the Midwest). But for all of my hometown pride, I have to cede defeat on one front: the natural beauty of Seattle and Washington.

I am certainly not used to being surrounded by stunning mountain views. The nature of Washington State was a draw for me to go to college across the country (the much milder winters didn’t hurt either), but I think I underestimated how impactful it has been to be in one of the most naturally beautiful places in the country.

Coming from a place where the highest elevation was the top of a parking garage, Seattle has been an amazing change. Having the opportunity to hike with my friends and casually seeing a breathtaking view of Mount Rainier when I walk to class makes me feel so grateful everyday to live here. The fact that I see a view of the mountains every time I go on a run still gives me pause.

Where we live is even so beautiful that our Quad turns into a tourist attraction every spring. As inconvenient as it may be to navigate around tourists posing when I’m just trying to get to class, it also makes me thankful. These picturesque views have simply become an everyday part of my life.

Being surrounded by nature is incredibly grounding. My heaviest troubles are somehow lighter when I look out and see a scenic landscape. I feel like I’m just a small part of something bigger and more important. After spending time tanning at the Cut or talking a walk on the Burke Gilman, I always feel better. The same hard things are still hard, but they feel less significant after being surrounded by nature.

I love how much people here take advantage of the nature around us. From biking on trails to swimming in the Montlake Cut, I’ve noticed an emphasis on being outside and making the most of the landscape. However, sometimes people from here are casual about their surroundings. Maybe it’s just the inherent easygoingness of people from Seattle, but either way, I personally want to be intentional about appreciating what’s around me.

I can already feel myself starting to take it for granted. My best friend from home visited a few weeks ago and pointed out all the trees on campus, saying it felt like a forest. I have stopped even thinking about the trees on my walks to class, instead focusing on my mental checklists or worrying about an upcoming paper due. She paused to take pictures of the views I see everyday when I’m walking back from the library or grabbing lunch with a friend. It made me realize that I never want to stop looking around and appreciating the beauty that exists all around me.