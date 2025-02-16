The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It took me very long to see my home as a beautiful place.

But as I stood atop the iconic hill of Hermosillo, watching the fiery sunset turn from pink to red to purple, I couldn’t help but understand why the name of my hometown has the word hermoso in it. It was truly beautiful.

But this isn’t the only home I struggled to love. I chose to go to college in Seattle because it wasn’t Tucson, Arizona. It wasn’t hot, small, always the same, and overused. I waved goodbye to my house almost three years ago and didn’t look back until I settled into my first dorm.

All through high school, I dreamt of college elsewhere. I saw the options limitless as long as they weren’t here. I feel this is a common reason people leave their hometown. They are sick of the same, sick of their family life, sick of the same people everyday.

My first nine months away from home felt like a breath of fresh air. I got to choose how to spend my days and what classes to take. I found friends out of love and not the convenience of seeing them everyday. I explored different opportunities I would have never gotten in Hermosillo or Tucson.

But the longer I was away the more I saw how much my home did change. My younger brother became a teenager and had directed a couple short films that landed him admission into the University of Arizona. My sister took a break from being a student to gain work experience. My mother returned to work at my old school district. My dogs got older and slower.

I slowly felt disconnected from it all. Anytime I would come home, a series of arguments with my siblings would follow, and I couldn’t help but think they had outgrown me. When I called home, I always video called so that I could see everyone. I’d specifically ask to see my dogs. After I hung up the phone, it felt bittersweet.

It took me less than a year to feel guilty for leaving home, and another to realize that is okay. When we are outgrowing a place or person, it is easy to feel constrained and even resentful. However, now I can be thankful to my home and my family, for supporting me through this change in my life. They also let me see that it is okay to miss home, even if you left it willingly.

Looking over my home this past winter, as the sun kissed it goodnight, I finally saw it for what it is.

Tucson became beautiful because of the people in it. Hermosillo is hot and humid, but my family is in it. Sometimes it takes leaving home to realize how beautiful it is, and that is okay.