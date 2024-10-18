The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A sea of strangers, a brightly-lit stage, and me– here’s why going to a concert alone might be one of the most triumphant things you’ll ever do.

Live music has always been a priority for me. My family often chooses concert tickets over material gifts, because it’s where we feel most alive. Concerts are generally seen as social activities, but in college, aligning schedules with friends can be impossible. Instead of waiting for everything to line up perfectly, I decided to embrace the spontaneity of going solo.

This year, I set a goal: attend a concert on my own. It’s a common assumption that going to concerts by yourself would be boring. But for me, I enjoy doing things on my own, so why not combine it with one of my favorite experiences?

After a demanding first week of autumn quarter, I wanted to celebrate my accomplishments with something fun, and going to a concert was the perfect way to unwind.

Navigating The City

Seattle’s Link and Monorail systems were convenient and manageable for me to conquer big-city transportation on my own, since I’ve had practice with them for more than a year now. In just 40 minutes, I got myself from the U-District to downtown Climate Pledge arena. With time to spare before doors opened, I wandered around Seattle Center and, to my delight, spotted a beautiful double rainbow. It felt like a sign, reminding me to live for the hope in myself and embrace the moment, free from the nagging thought that I should be here with someone else.

That said, as I stood in line for entry, a group of girls behind me were laughing and taking photos together, and I couldn’t help but feel a little self-conscious. Wouldn’t it be nice to share this experience with my close friends? But then I reminded myself: I don’t need anyone else to validate this experience.

The Show

Once inside, I made a quick bathroom stop and hit the merch line to beat the crowds. Then I wandered both the upper and lower levels of the arena, taking it all in before finding my seat. Concerts really bring out the fun range of the human experience. I couldn’t help but notice the abundance of couples at the show, which triggered another wave of unease (and some wishing for a boyfriend of my own…). Still, I was proud of the $60 ticket I’d snagged just five hours before the show– it wasn’t a shabby seat by any means.

While waiting for the band to start, I spent a fair amount of phone battery Shazaming the arena’s pre-show playlist, discovering music that ranged from Shania Twain, to a cover of Neon Moon, and even all the way to Metro Boomin.

At times during the show, I felt a little out of place being surrounded by groups and couples, but I made a mental shift to shake off that feeling and live in the moment. The energy of 18,000 people singing along to “Sweet” at the top of their lungs was intense, almost overwhelming at times. It gave me hope that, even in today’s doubt, music can still unite us.

After the concert, I made a quick escape (thanks to my expert aisle-seat planning) and safely navigated my back to my apartment.

Reflections

This experience boosted my confidence in ways I hadn’t expected. It reminded me that I’m capable of doing things on my own terms and on my own schedule.

Confronting the fear of doing something solo-and conquering it–helped me better understand myself. I realized that facing fears larger than me reveals personal growth and a deeper understanding of my emotions. Combining self-time and live music was a game changer.

Ultimately, the person you spend most of your life with is yourself. Getting comfortable with solitude is something we continue learning throughout life, and cultivating a healthy relationship with yourself is crucial. No one at that concert cared (or even knew) that I was there alone. It’s 2024– don’t let the fear of judgment stop you from enjoying the things you love.

Being alone doesn’t mean you’re a loner, or that you don’t have friends. I believe it’s actually one of the most telling signs that someone is comfortable in their own skin. If there’s one thing you take away from this, let it be this: just go for it. Don’t let the fear of being alone hold you back from experiencing the beautiful music life has to offer. Money comes and goes, but your youth– and the chance to seize these moments– doesn’t.