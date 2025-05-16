This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

Love Letters is a collection of profiles of HCUW’s Editor-in-Chief, Koren Kano’s, best friends. This series will highlight perspectives on the college experience, reflect on moments of change and growth, and celebrate love in all its forms.

In Hawaii, kids are often encouraged to leave the islands if they can. There’s this push for moving away and seeing what the rest of the world offers–and what you can offer back. It’s why so many of us leave for college on the mainland. When I left Hawaii to come to Seattle for college, I never imagined that one of my closest friends at UW would be someone from back home. It’s funny how, despite the smallness of the island, I might have never met her if not for UW.

I briefly met Jaycie at a beach potluck in Honolulu, put together by the UW Hawaii Club about a month before school started. When September rolled around, I felt lost in a sea of people in Kane Hall. To say that a sociology lecture of 500 students on my first day of college was daunting would be an understatement. However, by chance of fate, I ran into Jaycie outside of the lecture hall on the first day of class. We connected, sat together every lecture, and quickly turned from class friends to close friends. I’m so grateful we did.

Our friendship has given me some of the greatest memories of college–from finding the humor in scraping through an Intro to Architecture class to rooming together on the Canada trip every year.

This conversation is a bit about home and a bit about here. It’s a reflection on moving away from Hawaii, but still somehow connecting with people from there–something kind of kismet.

Welcome to a Love Letter to Moving Away From Home:

Jaycie and I are partners for a decoration project for Hui’s–UW’s Hawaii Club’s–annual luau. We’ve been on the deco committee every year. Freshman year luau was one of my favorite memories of our friendship, where we made TikToks in the bathroom and had a long night of afterparty antics and a trip to Aladdin’s.

As we string silk leis together, the quietness of the busy work gives us the perfect opportunity to converse. It feels almost ironic interviewing her about moving to Seattle as we do a craft so reflective of home.

“Okay, now to the questions, what made you want to leave home?” I ask.

“I think I always knew I wanted to move away from home, at least for college. It’s something all of my family members did, too,” Jaycie responds.

“How have you found ways to stay connected with home while being away?”

Jaycie responds: “Joining Hui is one way I stay connected to home. Through this RSO, I have made so many friendships, which I’m so grateful for.”

Jaycie is a key force in making Hui welcoming and enticing for new and current students alike. She’s been the Historian for the past two years, crafting graphics that blend photos of the club’s Seattle excursions with design elements that reflect its roots from home.

She adds on: “I also enjoy calling my friends and family back home. Sometimes it’s difficult to see all my loved ones at home without me, but I realized that these years in college have brought me so many experiences that could never be replaced.”

I think each and every one of us who have moved away from home, whether it’s a three-hour drive or a six-hour plane ride away, has felt that in some capacity. But as college becomes a second home, things do get easier.

To round out this profile, I ask: “Do you have any advice for incoming freshmen at UW or anywhere else?”

Jaycie shares her words of wisdom: “My advice for incoming freshmen would be to step outside of your comfort zone. College is a great time to start fresh and try new things, especially if you are going into it not knowing anyone. Meet new people and find clubs where you can really see yourself connecting with others!”

Aside from her involvement in Hui, Jaycie is also an Executive Board member, choreographer, and dancer for UW Undivided, a dance team here. I feel so lucky to have watched her perform every year and see the impact she makes on communities beyond Hui, too.

As I reflect on these past three years, I feel immense gratitude for the opportunity to move away and find myself here. That’s not just because of the experiences I have had, but also because of the people I have met. My friendship with Jaycie has been a special pillar of my UW experience, and I am beyond grateful that within one calendar year we can ski on Cypress Mountain together, and also tan side-by-side at Hunakai beach.