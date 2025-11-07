4 Tips for the Commuter Girlies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Commuting to college is not for the weak. Having to wake up hours before your classmates; taking unreliable public transit; missing out on campus activities that stretch into the night. All this and more can create an incredibly challenging and isolating college experience. Coming from someone who commutes two hours to campus every day, I know firsthand that it’s not ideal. But there are ways to make it manageable.

Build a community on campus

You are not going to make friends by hightailing it home the second your lecture ends. Talk to people in your classes. Join clubs for your major, intramural sports, or your school paper- being around people with similar interests as you is a great way to make lasting connections. College is so special because it’s one of the few environments where you will come into contact with people from a range of backgrounds, cities, and walks of life. Take advantage of this opportunity to widen your social horizons.

Meal-prep, meal-prep, meal-prep

Between rushing out the door at the crack of dawn and spending long hours on campus, chances are you don’t bring enough food with you to keep you satiated throughout the day. You’re probably spending an arm and a leg on fast food and snacks most days, and both your wallet and waistband are crying for mercy. Use the weekends to meal-prep. Bagels, tuna-salad sandwiches, quesadillas, and pasta are great, simple, calorie-dense options.

Schedule smart

If you can arrange your schedule so that you have at least one day where you’re not on campus, do that. You need time to de-stress, and get to everything you can’t during the week- whether that’s going to the gym, going out with the girls, or binging your favorite TV show.

Don’t get in your own head

College is a very special time in a girl’s life. You will never get these years back. Don’t waste them being miserable because things aren’t going exactly the way you want them to. Keep your head up, and remember that just because things aren’t ideal, it doesn’t mean you can’t still have a blast at college.