TEDxWarwick: Inspiring Voices For International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day (IWD) is coming up soon on Saturday 8th March, celebrating all achievements of women across every aspect of life whilst simultaneously advocating for gender equality. On this powerful and inspirational day, TEDxWarwick is holding an event named ‘Faces and Phases’ in the WBS building on the University of Warwick’s campus, so here is some information about International Women’s Day and this exciting event!

What is International Women’s day?

IWD is celebrated annually on March 8th dedicated to the advancement of women all over the world, honouring the cultural, social, political, and economic achievements of women. This day also acts as a call to action for furthering and accelerating gender equality. As well as this, IWD encourages engagement with communities, reflection on the progress which had been made, and commitment to positive and effective action. Participating in IWD establishes and ensures progress towards equality remains on the global agenda.

Furthermore, aims of IWD include celebrating women’s achievements, raising awareness, mobilising action for equality, donating and fundraising, and fostering solidarity amongst all women from different communities, countries, and cultures. Although being a day dedicated to the power of women, IWD belongs to all groups everywhere as it’s a collective movement with many parts to strive for the equality and recognition of women internationally.

Although we have made leaps and bounds in achieving gender equality, discrimination remains, thus we still need an International Women’s Day. According to the World Economic Forum, none of us, and likely our children, will see gender parity in our lifetime. It won’t be gained for over a century. At the rate of current progress, it’ll take until 2158 in order to achieve total gender equality and parity. Work still needs to be done and we can ALL play a part, and we MUST take action collectively.

So, what is Tedxwarwick doing for iWD?

On the 8th of March from 11 am-6 pm, TEDxWarwick are holding an event in honour of International Women’s Day in the WBS building on the University of Warwick’s campus. The main event they’re holding is named ‘Faces and Places’, which is sure to be inspirational and motivational with the speakers and performers they have lined up!

Here’s what they’ve said about their event: “Womanhood has many faces: though women may go through similar struggles and experiences, this event aims to celebrate their unique stories. Faces and Phases highlight the diversity of experience, culture and perspectives, unmasking the challenges and complexities faced in each story. Womanhood additionally has many phases: from childhood to old age, and with these passing phases societal expectations and those of oneself continue to change with time. We would like to invite speakers to talk about the lessons they have learnt from their unique experiences and the knowledge they have gained over the years as their lives have transformed. This event aims to recognize every face and every phase, with all its successes and challenges, whilst celebrating every woman’s growth in their unique stage of life.”

Faces and Places had many amazing speakers, including:

Amber-Rose Badrudin who was on BBC The Apprentice 2025 and is a business entrepreneur.

Ella Greenwood, a filmmaker and activist who was also on the Forbes 30 Under 30 2021.

Sharon Gaffka, a former Love Island competitor, ex-civil servant, and an activist.

Cayana Adjei-Freeman who is a Formula 1 and Formula E Host.

Venetia La Mana, a fair fashion campaigner, content creator, and broadcaster.

Jade Bowler/UnJaded Jade who is a content creator, mindfulness advocate, and author.

Iqra Ismail, an inclusive football activist and coach.

Kuldip Sembhi who is a patient solutions manager at MSD, working to eliminate Hepatitis C in the UK.

Taz Alam/ClickForTaz, a content creator and spoken word poet.

Additionally, there will also be some performers, including Sana, Sen, Charlotte, and Cosmos Zero!

Join TEDxWarwick as these speakers share the lessons they've learned and the wisdom they've gained through the shifting phases of life. Anyone is welcome and, as a community, we will celebrate the growth, resilience, and the many faces of womanhood!