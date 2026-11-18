This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone says college is the “best time of your life.” As I prepared to travel from California to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, I imagined how perfect it would be. I pictured walking around the gorgeous campus with all of my new friends, but what I didn’t picture was the emotional rollercoaster that comes with moving away from home. I had heard from older friends and parents that the first semester is a major adjustment, but I never thought I’d be one of the people who struggled. Spoiler alert: almost everyone does! Now that I’ve been at Wake for three months, I’ve built a life and a routine that I love, and I am here to tell you that it gets easier. I have continued to have more and more fun as my time at Wake has progressed, and I owe a lot of that to a few small habits that I picked up along the way. Here are my top three go-to self-care habits that actually survive the first semester of college.

My first tip is to get outside: I have found that fresh air can solve a lot of problems and allow you to take a step back from reality and regroup. Sometimes I find myself scrolling endlessly on my phone, but when I catch myself bed-rotting, I remind myself that it never makes things better; in fact, it often makes my problems worse. Getting fresh air and going on a walk can really help turn your mood around. Even if you get outside for 15 minutes, you will notice your stress slowly melt away, and whatever feels overwhelming will feel a lot more manageable.

The next self-care habit I recommend is to find hobbies. Whether it’s journaling, reading, or crafting, it is really important to have things you enjoy doing on your own. College can get busy with classes and constant time with friends. Setting aside small blocks of time to do hobbies you enjoy can give your brain a break and is a great way to recharge. I love to journal or free read as ways to spend time alone and rest. I have friends who love to needlepoint and bake, and all of these are fun activities that let you focus on something besides schoolwork and help you feel like yourself again.

Finally, the habit that helped me the most when I was having a hard time adjusting was to always have a plan that I am looking forward to. It doesn’t have to be anything big, but having a plan to go on a walk and get coffee with a friend, grab food at the Pit, or FaceTime someone from home can give you the bit of motivation you need. Seeing something on my calendar always inspires me and makes the hard moments better because I know something fun is coming.

The truth is, the first semester of college has its ups and downs, but a few small habits and a little self-care can make it so much better!