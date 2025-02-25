This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Let’s be serious for a second. Does anyone really like February? The holidays are over, and the excitement of coming back to school has diminished. A February slump is something that I experience every year without fail. With that being said, here are some easy tips to get yourself moving and feeling motivated.

Stretch

When I’m in a slump, going to the gym is probably the last thing I want to do, even though I know it will help me the most. That being said, stretching has turned out to be a happy medium for me. Not to state the obvious, but stretching is so easy and immediately makes me feel so much better. A quick stretch in the morning, or when you’re feeling lazy, will wake up your body and make you feel like you are doing something for yourself.

A Morning Goal

Setting simple goals for yourself is an easy way to feel productive. Waking up and knowing that you have to do something, whether it’s pressing or not, will lessen the slumpy feeling you get right when you wake up. These goals could range from going to breakfast, cleaning your desk, or putting on a nice outfit. The more you hold yourself accountable, the easier it will get!

Podcasts

I have no idea what it is, but listening to a podcast makes me feel so productive. Busy, Yet Pretty is a great podcast I discovered mostly revolving around giving advice to live your best life. Whether it’s a helpful or unserious podcast, I feel like I’m actually getting something done when I listen to a podcast, rather than music.

Phone Calls

Instead of just scrolling on TikTok, calling old friends or family is a productive way to fill up your lazy time. I can get really stressed trying to keep in touch with loved ones, even though it’s definitely not as hard as I make it seem. I always feel really good after catching up with people, and it also makes me feel like I’ve completed a goal.

Something To Look Forward To

I feel like February can be a super monotonous month, so giving yourself little things to look forward to can be a game changer. Whether it’s planning a dinner or going to a movie over the weekend, fun little things can help get you through the week. Life gets so much easier when you know you have something fun coming your way.