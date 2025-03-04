Study Abroad FOMO? Here’s Why I Chose to Stay—and Why That’s Okay

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Study abroad programs are often advertised as the pinnacle of the college experience—a magical escape to a new country filled with adventure, cultural immersion, and perfect Instagram pictures. Who’d want to pass up the opportunity to live out their main character moment, sipping coffee in a Parisian café, strolling through ancient ruins, and bonding with new friends over late-night conversations? It’s no surprise that, for many, studying abroad feels like a rite of passage. But what happens when you realize that dream isn’t the right fit for you? FOMO can feel overwhelming, but sometimes, the most courageous decision is to recognize what’s best for you.

The Pressure to Go Abroad

For months, I had been excited about the idea of studying abroad in London, having been one of the first to commit to the trip back in September. New experiences, fascinating stories, and unforgettable days were just ahead—plus, several of my friends were going, making it all the more enticing.

There’s a certain glamor that surrounds the idea of studying abroad, especially in today’s social media age. You see everyone else posting pictures everywhere from Switzerland to Salamanca, and suddenly, the thought of staying home for another semester feels like you’re missing out on some crucial life event. But what if the right choice for you isn’t to follow the crowd?

Recognizing Your True Needs

In my case, stepping away wasn’t easy, but it was necessary. I was juggling the demands of two majors and a minor and was trying to overcompensate with the semester I was to be abroad by overloading hours to the max. Not to mention, the extracurriculars that used to bring me so much joy shifted into an extra burden. Thus, in the last few weeks, I was hit with a deep, unsettling feeling; I wasn’t sure if it was the right decision anymore. Did I want to dampen three-and-a-half years of my life all in the name of one semester?

It’s important to recognize that it’s okay to not follow the popular path of others. College is a time of growth and self-discovery, and that means making decisions that prioritize your well-being over external expectations. Sometimes, missing out on the “ideal” experience can be the best thing you can do for yourself. The courage comes not from chasing every opportunity, but from listening to your instincts and honoring your own timeline.

Handling FOMO (Without Losing Yourself)

So, what do you do when everyone around you seems to be on their way to their dream semester abroad? You cope with FOMO by reframing it. Instead of seeing your choice as missing out, view it as creating space for something else that’s meaningful. For me, staying meant getting to be part of exciting theatre productions, deepening my involvement in clubs (maybe even taking on an exec position or two?), and avoiding the stress of cramming all my coursework into fewer semesters.

It’s easy to get caught up in the idea that missing out on a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” means you’re falling behind. But in reality, your journey is uniquely yours—and no one else’s pace is your own. Plus, knowing me, I would’ve gotten FOMO from something happening here while sipping tea in London, anyway. Embrace the beauty of staying where you are, appreciating what you have, and knowing that taking care of yourself now may open doors for even better opportunities later.

The Takeaway

If you’re wrestling with the decision of whether to study abroad or if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to follow a certain path, remember this: it’s okay to say no. The FOMO will fade, but your true needs—those will always remain. Take the time to listen to what’s best for you. Trust that stepping away from one opportunity doesn’t mean you’re missing out on life. Instead, you’re choosing the path that fits your unique story.

And who knows? Maybe one day, when the timing is right, you’ll get to go abroad, but this time, you’ll be doing it because it’s what you truly want, not because it’s what you’re supposed to do. Trust me, Copenhagen isn’t disappearing anytime soon.