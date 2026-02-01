Staying Motivated This January and February

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

January and February, in my opinion, are the bleakest times of the year by far. The joy of the holiday season has passed, we’re back on campus after spending time at home with family, and all we are left with are freezing cold days, copious amounts of work, and no breaks until March. It is so easy to feel down given these circumstances – I know I definitely have. But I’m here to share with you some advice on how to stay motivated throughout these dreary months.

Prioritize routine. I feel my best when I stick to a consistent schedule. This allows me to stay on top of my work and not feel overwhelmed and out of control. Treat yourself. I recognize that this time of year can be hard, so I give myself small things to look forward to. From buying a coffee at Starbucks to getting my nails done, I sprinkle in little things that make me happy. Stay connected to others. Call your parents, go on walks with your friends, or get lunch with a classmate! I find that the more social interaction I have, the less isolated and more motivated I feel. Ask for help when you need it. I used to be intimidated by office hours or the tutoring centers, but I’ve come to realize that they’re amazing resources. When work feels daunting and overwhelming, going and asking for help can make all the difference and make you feel back on track. Don’t burn out. Balance is key. If you spend every minute of every day doing work, you will burn out and lose motivation altogether. Give yourself time to unwind – watch TV, pick up a hobby, or take a nap.

Hopefully, these tips can help you the next time you’re feeling a lack of motivation during these cold winter months. Hang in there, and remember the temperature in Winston-Salem will be in the 60s before we know it!