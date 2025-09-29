Romanticize Your Life!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re finally back! Since returning to Wake, I literally haven’t stopped, but in the best way. Between classes picking up, catching up with all my friends, and getting back into a routine, I haven’t had a minute to breathe!

Like most of you, my For You page has been spammed with about a billion “Day In My Life” TikTok videos. Everyone’s routines look so polished and productive, and I was inspired to make one myself.

Throughout my day, I took photos of everything I did – classes, what I ate, friends I saw, etc. What I ended up realizing, however, was that I became way more productive and my day was overall more enjoyable knowing that I had an “audience.”

I think this all goes to show how simply romanticizing your day-to-day life can make it feel so much better. This can look like a million different things – picking out a cute outfit, taking an extra step of care during a skincare routine, eating meals that you enjoy – and it really makes a difference. It almost works like a manifestation. Being in the mindset that your day is fun, exciting, and something that other people would strive for can actually make it feel better overall. I found that I wanted to do more things instead of sitting around in my room, so that I could fill up the time in my TikTok. Having that attitude surrounding my day just made everything feel so much more fun.

Life can get overwhelming and feel super stressful, but at the end of the day, we’re all so lucky to be at such an amazing place. Taking the time to rewire your brain into that romanticization can really help get you out of a rut and appreciate the small bits of day-to-day life.

Here’s a few ways I like to “romanticize” my life:

Swap your sweats for a cozy and cute outfit that makes you feel confident!

Spend some extra time making your notes look aesthetic

Take yourself on a mental health walk through Reynolda Trail, complete with a cute workout set and your favorite curated playlist

If ZSR starts to feel boring, grab a latte at Campus Grounds, Pete’s, or Dough Joe’s to get that coffee shop vibe

Those are just a few fun ways to spice up your daily routine and make it feel a little more aesthetic. I know that when I’m feeling put together, I’m so much more productive and happy overall! Start the year off strong and make that mentality a habit!