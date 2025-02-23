This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Pulse Winston-Salem is a gluten-free and nut-free smoothie/energy drink store that values personal relationships with its customers.

Regan, the founder, explained in an interview with us that she wants to create a reciprocal environment between customers and staff. Pulse values knowing each customer’s name and wants to learn what flavors and drinks they crave.

Regan first entered the energy drink business when she was ready for a change from a desk job. She went to a store that felt similar to Pulse and it sparked her interest in creating a version of her own after spending much time there. Regan then opened her first store in Lexington, her hometown, which has now been in business for 12 years and counting! She learned through trial and error with her first store and it prepared her for the eventual opening of more stores like the one in Winston-Salem, three years ago.

When creating drinks, Pulse is determined to find a flavor for everyone. The menu originally began with Regan’s favorites and as more employees were hired, their input was involved in the creation of the menu as well. The communities of the store locations now dictate the flavors served there. For example, Regan explained to us that Winston-Salem has more greens involved in the menu because the community is health-centered.

Regan’s favorite part of the development process is meeting new people and learning about them and their communities. She says the most challenging aspect is finding the right employees, as they must align with her commitment and interest in building customer relationships.

Pulse and Regan are excited to continue expanding their reach in the Winston-Salem area. They hope to collaborate with sorority events, and club events, and expand hours at the store!

HerCampus ran an event with Regan where we helped her set up a table with Pulse on the Wake Forest campus and it was a great way to enjoy the product and learn more about Pulse as a business.