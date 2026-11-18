This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I hope that title reeled you in, however, it’s not completely true. I’m not sure if anyone on this planet has never seen a single movie. I see them, but I guarantee that out of any given seven movies you ask me about, I will have seen only one. I know of many movies. The same goes for TV shows. The weird part is that I do actually want to watch them but I just can’t seem to start.

It could be that TikTok has driven my life since COVID, as 12-hour screen times are a commonality among people my age. And yes, I do scroll and stalk. Somehow, I can keep scrolling without deciding how much time I’m willing to spend doing it, but a movie asks me to commit those two hours up front. When I’m actually watching something though, I love it. So why can’t I start?

There are many TV shows I love, and when there’s a new season, you bet I’m the first one watching. Something new is harder for me. I have seen Friends more times than I can count, starting in kindergarten (that is not an exaggeration, by the way…and it probably heavily affected my development.) But I never finish something and immediately start something new. I’m a binger, and then I’m done for months or years.

When I finish a plot line, I like to sit with it. I have my favorite scenes, and I go back and just watch those. The show I like becomes my whole “For You” page. Starting something else feels like moving on when I’m still perfectly happy where I am. How do you crave a story you have no connection to? With my favorite shows, I already know what I’m looking forward to. With a new one, I have to start watching before I can find that out.

The same goes for movies, but I understand myself less here. With a movie, I don’t need to put effort into returning to it or have it drag on through my life. It’s one and done, and you can get something out of it and feel satisfied. Yet I never do it. Watching a movie feels like a chore to me. The concept of sitting down on a Wednesday when you have two hours and watching a movie is so foreign to me.

Getting into movies has always been something I’ve craved. I love the idea of a classic film. Take Little Women: I want to see it so badly, and right now, as I write this, I could watch it afterward. But I won’t. That seems like a big task for a Wednesday. There’s no actual reason I need to save it for another day, but somehow wanting to see it hasn’t been enough to make me press play.

So many people in my life can’t relate to this—craving TV shows but doing nothing to actually start them. I’m not sure I fully understand it myself. I have the time, I have the interest, and I know how invested I can get once I start. I just keep waiting to feel ready and motivated.

I do think I’ll figure it out. I have a lot to learn from Good Will Hunting, from The Godfather, from Interstellar, from Rocky. I know I won’t finish my life without seeing them. I just need to start pressing play on a regular Wednesday.