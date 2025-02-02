Five Ways to Feel Less Homesick When Coming Back From Winter Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

As a first-year college student, I wasn’t expecting the immense wave of homesickness that would hit when coming back after the month-long winter break. I also definitely wasn’t expecting everyone else to also feel this homesickness. Seeing this pattern arise, here are my best tips I learned during my first semester to curb homesickness.

Air Fresheners

So yes, plug-in air fresheners aren’t technically allowed in dorms, but let’s just pretend I never said this. A big thing I struggled with when I first got back to school was my room not smelling like my own space. It feels foreign and uncomfortable, especially for the place you are supposed to call home. A big help with this was purchasing a plug-in air freshener that I used in my room at home. This immediately gives the space a much more comforting vibe, and helps it feel like the bedroom you belong in.

Morning Laundry

I have multiple reasons for doing my laundry early in the morning, one of which is that it’s the only time it’s not impossibly busy. But, if you wake up with a wave of homesickness, it’s hard to get your day going on the right foot. I find setting a goal, like doing laundry, the second you wake up, distracts yourself from the thoughts of homesickness. Starting off your day productively will keep you distracted and feeling at ease.

Use The Same Shower

This sounds so weird, but here me out. Using communal bathrooms can be extra hard after using your own personal bathroom for a month straight. Something I’ve done since the beginning of the year is always use the same shower in the communal bathroom. Even though it’s obviously not my shower, it helps me feel a sense of routine and normalcy. In my mind, this shower is my own in the same way that my shower at home is my own.

Workout

I feel stupid even writing this because I actually hate working out. But this week, I have felt significantly better mentally after going on the treadmill for just thirty minutes. It definitely takes a lot for me to get motivated enough to work out, especially when I’m missing home. But, trust me, putting on your headphones and sweating out your sadness is a real cure to homesickness that I wish I found sooner.

Talk To Others

When coming back from winter break, I assumed I was the only one feeling homesick. I expected everyone else to be excited to get back into their routines and back on campus. But, when I finally confided in my friends, I realized everyone else was feeling the same way. Moral of the story is that it’s normal to be homesick halfway through your freshman year, and you are also never alone in feeling that way!