Much of our world today is filled with negativity. Whether it’s through divisive news, social media conflicts, or personal struggles, there is always this constant societal craving for new gossip and new stories to share. However, in the midst of this, there are countless opportunities to seek out ways to be kind, make connections, and radiate positivity. This is a decision that we, as individuals, have to make. This is a time for you to take control; no one can make the decision for you. You could focus on allowing the negativity to consume every ounce of your thoughts, soul, and being; but this is an undesirable lifestyle that will only lead to an exhaustive cycle of stress and unhappiness. Or, you could strive to seek out moments of joy, from the simplest things like the comfort of a warm hug or the sun shining on your face.

If you learn to appreciate the little things, it will reflect on your everyday life and ultimately lead to a mindset of gratitude, fulfillment, and peace. Just as the small moments of joy can uplift you, small acts of kindness can uplift others. A smile goes a long way, having the power to brighten one’s day, offer a sense of reassurance, and ultimately remind people that they are seen and valued. Kindness is contagious, and when you choose to radiate positivity, you create a ripple effect that can inspire others to do the same. In a world full of so much negativity, be the reason someone smiles today.