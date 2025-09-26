Matcha Over Macchiatos: Is the Matcha Trend Really Worth the Hype?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you know matcha is all the hype. That bright green latte has basically taken over our ‘For You’ pages, paired with glass cups and study vibes. Beyond the pastel aesthetic, is it actually worth swapping out your usual caramel macchiato for a scoop of finely ground green tea powder? Let’s break it down!

Are the Health Benefits Really Better Than Coffee?

Beyond the trend, there’s actual science to back up matcha. Like coffee, it contains caffeine, but it also has the amino acid L-theanine, which helps smooth out the energy curve. Translation? Instead of the classic coffee peak-and-crash, matcha gives you a steady focus for four to six hours. It’s also packed with antioxidants, a key ingredient for glowing skin and boosted metabolism. While coffee does contain antioxidants too, they don’t stack up quite as high. For VSU students balancing classes, jobs, and late-night study sessions, that kind of calm focus can feel like a total game-changer.

Acquired or Addictive?

Here’s where people get divided. Matcha doesn’t taste like coffee. It has a rich, earthy, and almost grassy flavor. Some say it’s “liquid greens,” while others call it “sweet green heaven.” It can definitely be an acquired taste, but it can be fixed. Some coffee shops add flavors like blueberry or lavender to balance the flavor. So, with a little vanilla, oat milk, or honey, suddenly it’s giving cozy café vibes instead of “I’m drinking my lawn.”

From the Mouth of VSU Students

Opinions on campus are mixed, but that’s what makes the trend so fun.

“I love it! It gives me the energy boost I need without the jitters,” says Mariah, a junior psychology major.

“I couldn’t get into it. No matter how many times I tried, it was just nasty. I’ll stick to coffee,” admits NaJae, a sophomore mass communications major.

“It’s an acquired taste, but when you dress it up with vanilla, honey, and cold foam? Chef’s kiss. The benefits outweigh the flavor,” shares Myanna, a senior.

Whether you’re team “obsessed” or team “never again,” it’s clear that matcha has sparked a whole new wave of campus conversation.

Where to Try Matcha Near VSU

Curious yet? You don’t have to travel far. The Starbucks in the back of Jones Dining Hall serves up matcha lattes, and local spots like Dunkin, Blackstone Coffee, and Urban Sip in Petersburg have it on their menus too. Plenty of students even experiment in their dorms with store-bought matcha powder from Walmart, Kroger, or Amazon. The best part? You don’t need to be a barista! Matcha is totally DIY-friendly.

So… Is It Worth the Switch?

At the end of the day, it depends on what you want. If you’re looking for steady energy and health perks, matcha might just be your new go-to. But, if you’re loyal to your coffee order and love the bold taste, stick to it, girl! Honestly? You don’t have to choose. Be a macchiato girl on Mondays and a matcha babe by Friday. It’s balance, bestie.

Written by Briana Desir, VSU Her Campus Contributor