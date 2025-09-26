 Hidden Gems At VSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College life can be stressful. Whether you’re an incoming freshman trying to navigate your new environment or a senior trying to plan for life post-grad, it’s important to find simple things to make you happy along the way. Luckily, Virginia State University has hidden gems that make college life all the better. You’re definitely going to want to check them out!

Nap Pods

Yes, you read that right. Actual nap pods! On the third floor of Memorial Hall, you can find futuristic-looking chairs that are every tired student’s dream. So, if you only have thirty minutes between classes or just need a moment to yourself, the nap pods give you a space to reset before diving back into the chaos of your day.

Private Study Rooms

On the second floor of the library, you can sign out a study room for a set amount of time. The best part is that you do not need to be writing a paper or cramming for an exam to use them. These rooms are a safe space for any quiet activity you enjoy. Bring your book, your journal, your sketchpad, or even your knitting project. It is your own little bubble away from the noise of the dorms and a perfect spot to decompress.

The River

If you walk to the back of Virginia Hall, you will find a staircase that leads to a view of the Appomattox River. It is one of those spots that instantly makes you pause and take in the beauty of campus. The water is calm and the view is stunning. It is a perfect reminder that there is peace right outside of your daily routine.

The Nature Trail

Running alongside the Appomattox River is a quiet trail with a few benches scattered along the way. It feels like an underrated slice of nature where you can sit, listen to the water, and clear your head. A slow walk on the trail is perfect for when you are feeling overwhelmed. Sitting by the water can feel like an instant reset button.



College is exciting, but it is also overwhelming at times. Between classes, events, and responsibilities, it is easy to forget to slow down. These hidden gems at VSU are gentle reminders that solitude is just as important as social life. Finding time to step away and ground yourself will help you recharge so you can take on campus life with fresh energy.