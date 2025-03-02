This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

From as far back as I can remember, I’ve known that I wanted to become a doctor. Growing up, I was surrounded by family members who were physicians, and I admired their sense of purpose and fulfillment. Their passion for their work inspired me, and I believed that if I could follow in their footsteps, I would find the same level of satisfaction.

As I moved through school, it became clear that the path to becoming a doctor is not as simple as I had imagined. It’s not just about desire or aspiration; it requires years of grueling work, trial and error, and countless setbacks. I entered high school with the goal of attending a prestigious college, excelling in my courses, and eventually conquering the MCAT. I told myself that if I worked hard enough, the pieces would fall into place, and I would reach my ultimate goal of becoming a physician.

But now, in college, I find myself facing a reality far more daunting than I ever anticipated. The pressure is overwhelming. It’s like being caught in a strong gust of wind, always being pushed down and constantly struggling to pick myself back up. Some days, it feels like no matter how hard I try, I can’t keep up with the expectations that I’ve set for myself—or the ones that others have set for me.

I’ve found 5 common pressures that maybe you could relate to:

1. The Academic Strain

The academic challenge of being pre-med is more intense than I could have ever imagined. Courses like organic chemistry and neuroscience aren’t just difficult—they are all-consuming. Every class feels like a race against time. There’s no room for failure; one bad grade can set me back, and with so much at stake, I feel the constant pressure to maintain a near-perfect GPA. The fear of not being good enough or falling short is a constant companion. It’s a never-ending cycle of studying, testing, and worrying about whether it’s enough. The stress feels suffocating at times, and the fear of failure looms large over every exam.

2. Losing Classmates Along the Way

As the semester progresses, I watch as more and more of my classmates, many of them fellow pre-med, begin to drop out of the program. Whether it’s because of the crushing academic demands, mental health struggles, or the realization that this path might not be for them, it’s hard not to feel a sense of loss. It’s a stark reminder of how selective and unforgiving this journey can be. Every time someone I know leaves the pre-med track; I’m faced with the reality that the path to becoming a doctor isn’t guaranteed. It makes me question: What if I’m not cut out for this? What if the pressure is too much for me to handle too?

3. The Fear of Falling Behind

At the same time, I can’t help but notice how many of my peers who aren’t pursuing medicine are already making their mark in the world. Some have landed internships, are starting to build careers, or are already getting jobs in their early twenties. I envy the ease with which they seem to be moving forward with their lives, while I’m still buried in textbooks and long study sessions. The idea that I will be in school for so much longer than most of my friends is both daunting and isolating. Sometimes I feel like I’m sacrificing my youth, while others are out there experiencing the world and making a life for themselves.

4. The Never-Ending Time Crunch

The constant pressure of being pre-med also means there’s rarely any time for anything else, it’s a full-time 24/7 job. It feels like I’m always racing against the clock, trying to balance my academics, extracurricular activities, volunteer work, and job experience, all while preparing for the MCAT. I rarely have time for friends, let alone to relax or enjoy a hobby. Self-care seems like a distant luxury. Every free moment is filled with guilt that I’m not doing something productive. The idea of taking a break feels selfish—how could I possibly afford to rest when there’s so much to do to stay competitive?

5. The Competitive Culture

Lastly, there’s the ever-present pressure of competition. Pre-med is not just a challenging field to enter, it’s a cutthroat environment. The culture of constant comparison—who’s studying the hardest, who’s volunteering more, or who’s getting the better grades—adds to the weight on my shoulders. There’s no room for mediocrity, and sometimes it feels like every small decision I make is a step in a game of survival. Even the smallest misstep could be the difference between being accepted into medical school or being left behind.

Okay – Maybe I’m being a little dramatic…

There’s no doubt that the journey to becoming a doctor is one of the toughest paths you can take. It’s more than just academics; it’s a lifestyle choice that demands sacrifice, resilience, and, at times, a great deal of self-doubt. But despite the pressures, I hold on to the belief that this is the right path for me. The dream of becoming a doctor is still alive in my heart, even as I navigate the challenges. It’s not going to be easy, but I know that the struggles will ultimately shape me into the person—and the physician—I aspire to be.

In the end, I remind myself that every step I take, no matter how difficult, is one step closer to my goal. The pressure may never fully go away, but I must trust that it’s part of the journey, and these failures along the way only make me stronger. For now, I’ll keep pushing forward, hoping that one day, when I look back, I’ll see that the struggle was worth it.

Hopefully, if you’re going through a similar situation – you can understand that you are most definitely not alone.