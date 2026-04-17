The Little Things That Get Me Through the Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the middle of a busy week, life can feel overwhelming. It moves fast, and no matter what you do, it doesn’t seem to slow down. I tend to find myself going from one thing to the next, never really stopping and just trying to get through it all. But somewhere in between all the stress and routine, I have learned to take small moments for myself that make everything feel more manageable. These small pauses have been the difference between just getting through the week and actually feeling ok in it.

The mornings are the most important time to stop and take a moment for joy. Most mornings, I wake up and automatically find my head creating a long list of all the assignments, club meetings, and plans I have for the day. I overthink all the tasks I have to complete and convince myself that if I don’t get them all done, everything will go wrong. But I’ve started to realize that beginning my days like this only makes them feel heavier, and while I can’t stop the racing thoughts about how I’ll get everything done, I’ve learned to manage them in a way that makes things feel more achievable. One of the main ways I do this is by using a planner. This may seem obvious and like something you’ve heard a million times, but writing down my various tasks gives me a sense of structure and control. It makes everything feel a little less overwhelming before the day even begins. Instead of letting everything stay in my head, I write it all down. This helps me see my day more clearly and break things into smaller, more manageable pieces. So, with a planner, instead of starting my day filled with panic, I can take a moment to look at my schedule and begin to realize I have time, and nothing is as urgent as I am making it seem.

Midday stress usually comes at the most unexpected times, like when I’m sitting in the library, it’s five o’clock, and I realize I still have half of my assignments to do. The stress all hits me at once, and I start to feel overwhelmed and panicked, like there is no way I can finish everything I need to do. In those moments I’ve learned that pushing through doesn’t always help. So, instead, I’ve learned to take a step back. To give myself a break, even if it feels counterproductive at first. For me that means leaving my study spot and getting a yummy drink or snack I can enjoy. It’s such a small thing, but standing up from my work and walking away gives my mind a chance to reset. Stepping away, even briefly, helps me come back with a clearer head and a little more motivation. This moment reminds me that I don’t have to do everything at once, and slowing down can actually help me to move forward. When I come back to my study space with my sweet tea in hand, I begin to realize everything still needs to get done, but it no longer feels impossible.

Stepping away doesn’t always need to be a short break. Sometimes when my anxiety is at its peak and my focus is gone, I need to take a longer break. For me this means going to the gym. There are plenty of times when I don’t feel like going, especially after a long day, but I’ve learned it is one of the best ways to reset. Even just a simple walk on the treadmill clears my mind and sets good intentions for the rest of my night. During my time at the gym I’m not thinking about assignments or deadlines; my mind is focused on something simple and physical. By the time I leave the gym, I feel calmer, more grounded, and more prepared to handle everything I still have to do. This simple step away from the busyness of school and life helps me to feel like myself again, instead of someone just struggling to keep up.

At the end of the day, I’ve realized it’s not the big things that get me through the week. It’s not waiting for the weekend or hoping that everything will slow down. It’s the small, intentional moments I take for myself. They don’t change how busy my life is, but they change how I experience it. These moments help me feel more in control, more present. Life moves quickly, but these small moments remind me that I can slow down within it, and sometimes that is enough to get me through.