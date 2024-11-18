This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Thanksgiving is a time for joy and gratitude, but it can also bring a wave of stress and anxiety, especially when family drama, college finals, and even the recent presidential election add to the chaos. It’s important to recognize that you cannot control others’ actions, but you can control your own and how you choose to protect your mental health. Here’s your essential survival guide for navigating Thanksgiving this year.

1. Take Breaks

Thanksgiving Day is jam-packed with cooking, the Macy’s Day Parade, football, and socializing with family, which can make the day feel draining. It’s important to make sure you’re making time for yourself— even if it’s as simple as scrolling on TikTok for some mind-numbing fun. Personally, my method of taking time for myself is walking my dog and hanging out with her on my porch away from extended family. The small breaks allow for you to manage your stress and stay grounded.

2. Brace for the Tough Topics

We all know Thanksgiving is prime time for difficult topics ranging from politics or opinions on personal life choices being brought up at the table. If you know your family, then it’s best to think of your responses ahead of time, set gentle boundaries, or even contemplate different ways you might be able to steer the conversation. Instead of jumping into touchy subject conversations, maybe bring up happy memories from past holidays you’ve all spent together or even a funny moment that happened when you were child to get the mood up. If that doesn’t work and the mood continues to get tense, there is nothing wrong with taking a break like mentioned above.

Kristen Bryant / Her Campus

3. Fill the Day with Laughter

On the topic of bracing for tough topics and redirecting the conversation, also consider having an activity in mind as a distraction. It can help shift the focus and keep things light, giving everyone a chance to relax and enjoy the moment. My family is a fan of Buzzfeed quizzes, specifically the trivia quizzes because we love a little friendly competition. If we are not playing Buzzfeed quizzes, then we are centered around the TV playing Family Feud on the PlayStation. Depending on your family’s interests, bring along a fun game or queue up a movie that everyone will enjoy that suits your family’s vibe of the night. Creating these small moments will help everyone unwind and relax throughout the night.