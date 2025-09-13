Senior Year…what it means to me.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone always says that college goes by so fast. I did not believe this phrase when I started my fall semester back in 2022. But here I am now; a 22-year-old woman about to obtain my very first college degree. The thought of this is exciting, yet scary. As someone who has always enjoyed their education, I never thought it would end. I am near the end of my education journey.

Although I am trying to go to graduate school, the thought of not being immersed in the undergraduate lifestyle makes me melancholy. I loved the experiences and friendships I have made throughout my undergraduate experience. I loved watching the leaves turn orange every fall season, walking around on campus, and receiving the slight waves from my acquaintances as I walk by. These memories are something I will never forget; something that I will long for during post-grad.

As a freshman, I was scared. I hoped for college to go by as fast as possible. I was miserable during my freshman year. It took me a while to adapt and adjust to the new academic load. After a couple of semesters, I started to change, and I could see myself growing into the person I had always dreamed I would become. I began to fall in love with my college. It feels like I just started to enjoy college and now it is coming to an end very soon.

A couple of weeks before the first day of classes, I realized this is my last fall I will be spending at my university. This idea scared me but also made me so excited to experience it once more. The football games, the walking to class with the brisk weather hitting my hair, and the coffee study dates I would have with my friends. I get emotional even thinking about it.

I guess for me, senior year in college means saying “yes” to everything and making sure I leave a mark on this university. Yes, to the all-nighter in the library with my classmates. Yes, to the late-night talking session with my sorority sister. Yes, to making time for myself to sit on the Drillfield and read my current romance novel.

I want to make sure that I have gotten everything I wanted out of my undergraduate experience. I want to go out with my friends, walk along the Drillfield, and reminisce about all of the great things that I got out of this lovely place I called home for four years.

Senior year for me means happy memories and giving it my all to ensure that I leave this university with no regrets, no fomo, and no bad emotions. I love this university and my friends who make this place my home.