Reset. Refresh. Repeat. 

In the chaos of college life, dedicating a day to reset is essential for bringing a sense of order. Life in college tends to get busy with juggling academics and having a social life. A Sunday reset sets the tone for a more productive and less stressful week. Sundays are reset days, and that doesn’t change just because you are in college.

Clean Space = Productive Mind

The saying, “Clean your space, clear your mind,” couldn’t be more perfect. I know when it comes to me having a messy physical space, it makes it difficult for me to focus on what truly matters. Clearing your world of unneeded distractions can make a substantial difference. Cleaning up your space doesn’t have to be time consuming either. When I am taking time to myself, I like to listen to music or a self-help podcast. Take your reset one step at a time, especially if it is a new process.

Tip: Set a 15 minute time limit for cleaning one area — trust that it makes cleaning less overwhelming.

Start the Week Fresh

I like to start my Sundays by waking up early, taking care of my morning self-care needs, and then sitting down to create a list of tasks I want to accomplish. Physically writing down your tasks allows for accountability and provides a clear roadmap for your day, making it easier to stay focused and track your progress. Later in my day, I like to create a list of goals I want to accomplish. For me, it is submitting two internship applications this week. Think of Sunday as hitting the refresh button on your week— it’s your chance to enter into Monday feeling prepared and organized.

Tip: Separate your list into categories — whether it be by level of importance or areas of your life, categories will help keep it neat.

Chores Today, Freedom Tomorrow

Sundays are the perfect opportunity to get ahead with tasks that are typically time consuming during the week. Knocking out laundry, grocery and meal prepping can go a long way toward freeing up time for hanging out with friends and late-night homework sessions. It’s also a great time to tackle smaller tasks that easily are forgotten, like organizing your backpack, charging electronics or making sure all your assignments are turned in.

Tip: Create your grocery list before you go to the store with meal plans in mind to create a more efficient trip.