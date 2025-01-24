How I am Walking into the New Year 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

The new year can be terrifying if you’re afraid of change. With each new year comes change, whether that change is positive or negative is up to you. It’s important to walk into the new year prepared for what could happen and what you want to happen.

The week before the new year, my mom usually sits me down and asks, “What do you have in store for the upcoming year?” This question forces me to really think about how I can make the next year my own. However, this was the first new year I celebrated away from my family, so I had to ask myself: “What do I want for this new year?”

My starting point is always a vision board.

Creating a Vision Board

Every year, I create a vision board for myself, focusing on who I want to become. A vision board is a visual representation of your goals, dreams, and the qualities you want to absorb. This year, I made my vision board on a medium-sized canvas so I could hang it in my room as a constant reminder of what truly matters to me.

My 5 Guiding Words

A new ritual I have adopted is choosing five words I want to remember throughout the new year. These words guide my decisions and help me maintain the mindset I want. This year, I chose:

Accountability – I want to hold myself accountable for my decisions and the results of my actions. I have no time for excuses like I did in 2024.

Accomplished – I want to celebrate the big achievements, but more importantly the small achievements. Celebrating small accomplishments helps me to stay motivated and appreciate my growth.

Committed – Reminds me to stay on track and not abandon my dreams. It is a promise to me.

Dedicated – The dedication to transform my vision to reality.

Intentional – I want every choice I make to be tenacious and ask myself, “Does this choice align with who I want to be?”

One Goal

It can be difficult to refine our goals, but managing too many at once can lead to burnout and straying from the path you want. (Trust me, I’ve been there.) It’s best practice to choose one goal in each area of life—mental health, physical health, spiritual health, relationships, career/finances, and hobbies. For example:

Mental Health – In the morning, while getting ready, listen to a podcast.

Physical Health – Work out 3–4 times a week to create a healthier, stronger me.

Spiritual Health – Practice ten minutes of mindfulness or meditation daily.

Relationships – Communicate with two loved ones a day.

Career/Finances – Dedicate one hour every week to reviewing your spending, becoming more aware, and practicing saving.

Hobbies – Be creative outside of school projects (I am an art major!).

No matter how you tackle your goals, remember that creating change in your life doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Start off small and work your way up!