Halfway Through Law School Admissions Cycle: UPDATES 

I feel like I started this journey so long ago, yet so much has happened in a matter of months, I don’t even know where to begin. I guess where I left off was, back in September, where I had just started to submit my applications. The process was strenuous, but I am so glad I got everything done early.

By October, I started hearing back from schools. I got my first rejection from UNH Franklin. Then on the magical Halloween night, I got my first acceptance from Willamette University. I was over the moon. Even though Willamette was not on the top of my list of schools, I finally felt like I had succeeded in this process. I truly was good enough to become a lawyer.

The next couple weeks was endless good news. I kept on receiving acceptances and big scholarship awards. I did get rejected from my top program, but that did not faze me. I was just so happy with the schools that gave me a chance.

Now today, I still am deciding where I am going to go to school. I have been trying to see how much scholarship funds I can gather before making my decision. Especially with the new funding and loan cap issues, I want to ensure that I am getting as much financial help as possible. But I will say, I am starting to fall in love with some of the schools.

I can begin to see myself thriving in the law school environment. Sipping my coffee in the window of my apartment that overlooks the law quad. Picking up my copious amounts of textbooks and highlighters. Making sure that every outline is perfect. Finding friends to make study groups with and struggling through the course-load together. Now I know it might seem dumb that I am romanticizing this, but I am truly so excited for this new chapter in my life.

So now what? I am going to commit and make my decision soon. From there I feel like I can finally take a break and have a fun last couple of weeks of my undergraduate experience. I feel so happy to be in the position I am in.

To any fellow pre-laws out there, I suggest starting the admissions process as early as possible. The earlier the better; there are more money opportunities offered at the beginning, and it tends to run out towards the end. Also, I saw the admissions process as the earlier I applied, the more spots are open in these classes.

I wish everyone good luck if you are embarking on this journey or any graduate level application journey. It is tough, but so unbelievably worth it!