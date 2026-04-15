Graduation FOMO Is Real… and I’m Feeling It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s hard not to feel jealous every time I open LinkedIn right now.

The job market for the Class of 2026 is horrendous. On one side, I’m constantly seeing headlines about how it’s one of the hardest markets for new grads in years; on the other side, I see people I know landing incredible jobs and opportunities, and I can’t help but wonder what they have that I don’t.

It’s gotten to the point where I’m even missing opportunities I didn’t want in the first place. I had sworn off grad school to focus on my career, but now I see everyone else going, and suddenly I want that too.

Even when people don’t have jobs or grad school lined up, they’re traveling, “finding themselves,” or doing something interesting with their lives. Meanwhile, I’m hoping to hear back from The Cheesecake Factory about a hostess position.

I don’t like feeling like this. I’m usually such an “everyone is running their own race” person, but it’s hard to believe that when it feels like everyone else is already running while I’m stuck outside the gate watching them.

Lately, though, I’ve been trying to remind myself that there’s no point in letting FOMO take over. Being upset or jealous doesn’t change their situation, and it doesn’t change mine. If anything, it just makes me more cynical.

So I’m trying to take things one day at a time. I’m still applying for jobs, but I’m not spiraling. I’m not letting my self-worth be defined by someone else’s offer letter or trip to Santorini. I’ve also had to accept that I don’t have all the answers about my future right now. The truth is, the people I’ve felt jealous of probably don’t either.

If you’re feeling the same way, here are a few things that have actually helped me deal with FOMO and jealousy lately:

1. Stop the LinkedIn doom spiral.

Scrolling endlessly is only going to make you feel worse. It’s okay to log off.

2. Remember that you’re only seeing the highlight reel.

No one is posting their rejection emails. You’re comparing your real life to someone else’s curated, perfect moments.

3. Question what you actually want.

Are you really upset you didn’t go to grad school, or are you upset that other people did? Really reflect when feelings like that pop up, and know it’s probably just the FOMO talking.

4. Don’t let comparison turn into self-deprecation.

Not having a job yet doesn’t make you less capable or a failure. It just means your timeline looks different right now, and you’re entering a rough market.

5. Be genuinely happy for other people.

It sounds basic, but shifting your mindset makes a difference. Their success doesn’t take anything away from yours, and it can help you stay positive.

Class of 2026, we’re all in this together. Graduating into uncertainty is scary, but we’re all just figuring it out as we go, so good luck out there… and if you do figure it out, feel free to let me know, or at least connect with me on LinkedIn.