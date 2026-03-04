Five must-see movies and why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for some movie recommendations? Well, here are five movie reviews from an unqualified college student who loves nothing more than watching movies! I am in no way an expert, but my Letterboxd is a beautiful place to be… to me!

Shawshank Redemption

Yes, I am aware your mother has probably already told you to watch this, but I cannot recommend it enough. I had to throw a classic in the list. Originally, this movie was a short story written by Stephen King that turned into one of the world’s most famous movies to date. Shawshank Redemption follows a young banker named Andy Dufresne whose life had blown into pieces when charged with life in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. The story maps his life in prison with unlikely friendships, the harsh realities of incarceration, and dedication to personal morals. What has always excited me about this particular film is the undeniable themes of friendship in the most unlikely settings. Regardless of any circumstances, who you surround yourself with matters. It’s also one of those films that are just satisfying to watch, while still keeping the audience on their toes. So, if you’re a Stephen King fan, a lover of strong and unlikely friendships, or most importantly, a film lover, this is a movie for you.

The Prestige

Dare I say the most underrated Christopher Nolan movie? The Prestige is a movie about two rival magicians and their fight to outdo each other. Sounds kind of boring, right? It isn’t. Christopher Nolan explores themes of humanity, obsession, and morality through an obscure lens, and nails it. The Prestige nails it with special effects that leave you on the edge of your seat to a plot twist you’ll never get. This is an edge of your seat kind of movie; Nolan weaves suspense, cinematography, and magic in these two rivals to create a masterpiece. This movie will challenge your mind and have you wanting nothing more than to predict it. A bonus to this movie is Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale happen to be the two leading stars. Let yourself believe in magic for a couple of hours and be ready to stand in awe of what I think to be the best Christopher Nolan film.

Dead Poets Society

I feel maternal about this movie. My first selling point is that Robert Williams is in it. Anything that has anything to do with Robert Williams is worth a watch in my humble opinion. The story revolves around a very unorthodox English professor teaching poetry at an all-boys boarding school. He uses his lectures to stress the importance of literature and how it shapes humanity as we know it. In transparency, this movie contains heavy themes and hard topics but brings awareness to them in a sensitive way. As cliche as it sounds, this movie is just aesthetic. Think of old English and reading a book in a cafe. The movie preaches living for yourself, and not for others, while reminding us of how mentors can have huge influences on young minds without even being aware. Carpe Diem! Seize the Day! Both quotes are used in modern media decades later. The impact of the movie is everlasting. Let yourself be changed by Robin William’s impact once more.

Almost Famous

If I could switch places with a fictional character, it would be William Miller. This incredible film is all about him and his journey with a famous band named Stillwater (Loosely based on Led Zeppelin, The Allman Brothers, and The Eagles). This 15-year-old kid gets hired by Rolling Stone to do a story on this band. In the midst of his dreams coming true he earns himself a seat on the tour bus, right next to the infamous “band-aid” or “band-groupie” Penny Lane. As William matures into his journalist self, we also watch him grow up alongside people with rock star mindsets. We get to experience the influence celebrities have on people while also discovering the vulgar lifestyle portrayed in the music industry. It’s an eye-opening story with realities people often refuse to face. With some good music, some fantastic acting, and my favorite one liner; I cannot recommend this enough.

Se7en