Entering Summer With Intention 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With summer approaching, I’m excited to reset, relax and put myself into a mindset focused on growth, balance and becoming the best version of myself. After a fast-paced school year filled with constant demands, summer is the perfect opportunity to slow down and reconnect with myself. It’s a season to wind down from the bustle of the semester and reflect on what I want for my future and how I want to keep moving forward in my college journey.

Rather than letting the months pass by without purpose, I want to be intentional with my time, energy and habits. Whether that means prioritizing my health, spending quality time with the people I love, exploring new hobbies or simply creating moments of peace, I want this summer to feel meaningful.

So, going into summer with intention means that rest and productivity can exist together. For me, an intentional summer includes allowing myself to enjoy the present while still making choices that support the person I hope to become. It means focusing less on pressure and comparison and more on gratitude and personal growth.

To prepare for a summer filled with intentions to fuel my growth, I am going into summer with clear goals and a commitment to make the most of each day. First, I want to stay active, not only for physical health but also for the confidence and energy that movement brings. I want to make movement and time outdoors a consistent part of my daily routine. This means finding a day-to-day schedule that feels enjoyable and realistic. It can be as simple as a daily walk or trying a new workout class. I want to prioritize my physical health so I can enter the next semester feeling stronger, more energized and confident in both my body and mindset.

Second, I want to dedicate more time to hobbies and interests that often get pushed aside during the school year, such as reading, baking or trying new experiences. During the school year, with all my built-up assignments, I never fully have time to do the things I love most. So, during my summer break, I intend to set time aside to focus on my hobbies, to connect with the things that make me the happiest. This time for myself will allow me to recharge and remember the importance of making space for joy outside of academics.

Finally, my goal for this summer is to spend time with the people I love most. During the school year, it can be hard to be fully present with family and friends. Summer gives me the chance to slow down and to make meaningful memories with those whose relationships matter most to me. Spending time with the people I love can be simple; it can mean having simple nights together or just being more present in everyday moments. I want to use this time to strengthen the connections that bring the most happiness and support into my life.

Going into summer with intention doesn’t mean having a long bucket list or in-depth plans. For me, it means setting clear, attainable goals that will lead me to growth and happiness. It means choosing habits that make me feel healthy and grounded while also giving myself permission to rest and enjoy the present moment. By focusing on what truly matters to me, I know I can make this summer both meaningful and refreshing. My hope is to return to the next semester feeling recharged, confident, and proud of how I chose to spend my time.