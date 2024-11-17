The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Transitioning from dorm life to an apartment as a sophomore at Virginia Tech is incredibly exciting but also… a little terrifying. Dorm life does have its cons, like communal restrooms and not a lot of privacy, but we take for granted the close-knit community, structured living, and proximity to campus classes and amenities. Moving into an apartment brings more freedom, but it also comes with added responsibilities. Here’s how to navigate this transition smoothly and make the most of apartment living.

Embrace your newfound freedom! You’re no longer restricted by dorm hours or rules about visitors, and you have control over your space. However, this means time management is more important than ever. The biggest thing I’ve learned about time management in living in an apartment is that it takes longer to get places from point A to point B! Factor in travel time and expand your horizons! There isn’t a better time in your life than now to be in a college town learning and growing amongst thousands of other students your age. Remember that! Explore! Perhaps take a trip hiking, or head an hour west to West Virginia, perhaps a nice day trip to Charlotte. Budget for rent & utilities Unlike dorms, where housing costs are usually a single fee, apartments often have separate bills for rent, utilities, and internet. Although this may seem typical, these costs add up. Set up a monthly budget to track these costs, along with grocery and other essentials. embrace your independence I cannot lie, being in an apartment can be a little lonely sometimes. This is a great time to learn to be independent and most importantly, this is a time to learn how to be alone with your thoughts and self. Learning to be independent will make your transition easier. Take advantage of this change to grow, develop life skills, and create a comfortable space for yourself. Once you can detach from others and not rely on friends or roommates entirely, you will be less anxious and overall happier! set boundaries with your roommates Setting boundaries early on can help avoid misunderstandings and conflicts. Agree on house rules around chores, guests, noise, and shared expenses. Having regular check-ins can help everyone feel heard and keep your place a peaceful and happy place to live in! stay connected on campus One adjustment to apartment living is not being a part of campus 24/7. A fear of mine as a freshman moving off was the inability to stay connected to campus. Stay connected to campus events, join clubs, and try to study on campus. I like studying on campus and then returning home to my apartment to relax. This dynamic helps me differentiate between school and life and I can find a better work-life balance

Transitioning from dorm life to an apartment will feel like a big change, but with some planning, trial and error, and the right mindset, you’ll find yourself enjoying this experience!