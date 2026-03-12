A Guide to the Perfect Sunday Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am writing this on Sunday, and to be fair, I have a pretty bad case of the “Sunday Scaries.” My weekend was hectic, and I have an even more hectic week ahead of me. My old Sundays were spent anxiously in my bed, of course, with the hourly trip to the pantry grabbing whatever I can find despite not being hungry. A big goal I have for the new year is to stop feeling existential dread on Sundays; instead I’ll use the day to get the rest I need and spend the remaining time setting myself up for success for the upcoming week. I am sure my fellow college girls relate. I think I can make the assumption that “Sunday Scaries” are a universal, very real thing. I have begun to reshape my Sundays to make them a lot more enjoyable, and this is my guide to doing so.

Step 1: Rest up. It is extremely important to know that the key to a good Sunday is not forcing yourself to get up at a certain time. It is about recharging for the week, and if that means sleeping in until 1 p.m., that is completely fine.

Step 2: Change, but stay comfortable. Staying in my pajamas and skipping my morning skincare is what kickstarts a dreadful Sunday. Sometimes, I change into a different pajama set, but changing tricks my brain out of laziness. Washing my face, moisturizing and using a brightening eye cream or eye patches are key to giving that “wake up, ready for the day” feeling.

Step 3: Beverage and breakfast. For me, an iced vanilla latte and a breakfast bagel is the perfect combination. Getting a nice, satiating breakfast is the best way to start the day. Bonus points if it is with friends to debrief the weekend.

Step 4: Start a load. Depending on how long you have put off washing your clothes, there might be a few loads to get done. I always try to put in a load first thing, so the laundry can run whilst you get other things done. As the day goes on, keep checking on the laundry, and by the end of the night, everything should be clean and dry. Now you have a full closet for the week.

Step 5: Deep Clean. We all have different definitions of a “deep clean.” Some scrub their baseboards daily; some wipe down their counters just when it is necessary. Whatever you deem a clean space, make that your goal. I like to wipe off all counter tops in the bathroom and kitchen, vacuum, swiffer the floors, clean the mirrors, and make sure all my things are in the right place.

Step 6: Write out the week ahead. One of my best purchases this year was a little whiteboard with an easel that I keep on my desk. Every Sunday, I write down each day of the week on the whiteboard. Below each day, I write down my plans for the day, along with the assignments I have due that day. Doing this has made me feel way more in control of my weeks and allows me to budget my time wisely for the week.

Step 7: Prep some food. While I do not meal prep every meal, I have started to prepare certain things. Having them premade throughout the week has made me make smarter choices and has made making meals way easier. A few things I have prepped are cut and seasoned potatoes, shredded grilled chicken and protein waffles. These have been staples in my meals and have sped up the time and effort when it comes to food.

Step 8: Try to knock things out for the week ahead. At the end of the week as a college student, the best feeling is knowing you already have your assignments done. I like to check Canvas and see if any assignments are unlocked, or if I have a test coming up, it is always a good idea to get some studying done. Anything to make the week feel less crammed and stressful.

Step 9: A stress-free night routine: It can be hard on Sunday night to not be overwhelmed about the week ahead of you. It is easier said than done, but try to focus on the present, and have a relaxing Sunday night. Start with your favorite dinner, change into your favorite PJ set, do your full skincare routine, take a melatonin, get cozy and put on your favorite show. There is so much value in unwinding and getting a good night’s rest for the week ahead.

Everyone has a different idea of “the perfect Sunday reset,” but these are steps I have taken that have truly altered my attitude towards Sundays. What used to be anxiety inducing is now a designated time to set myself up for success. It is also extremely important to remember that there shouldn’t be stress to get things done on Sundays. Somedays you genuinely need to spend resting, and that is totally fine. Shifting my attitude toward Sundays, and therefore my behavior on Sunday, has been such a necessary change.