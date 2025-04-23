7 Simple Things To Do When You Crave a Change (But Don’t Know Where to Start) 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

I think it’s safe to say that most of us, on numerous occasions, have felt stuck. Life begins to feel a little stale, and you’re uninspired and unmotivated, but at the same time restless for a change. Sometimes, it’s really hard to know how or even where to start. You don’t need to transform your world overnight to get a sense of newness. Here are 7 small, simple changes that can help make a big difference:

1. Find Your New Favorite Place

Sometimes a change in perspective is exactly what you need to thrive. Finding a fresh place offers not only a physical change, but it can also help clear your mind. Whether it’s a café, a park, or a random building on campus, it’s always helpful to find a new place to be yours.

2. Make a Pinterest Board

Find something you are looking forward to or something you know could use a change– whether it’s fun summer vibes or your brainstorming bedroom decor– and clarify to yourself what changes you need. It’s as simple as that!

3. Try to Change Up Your Look

This could be as simple as straightening or curling your hair for a day. Change up your hairstyle, wear something fun, try a new makeup routine. Maybe you’ve wanted to get a specific haircut but you’ve been too scared to try, or a new piercing, or even a tattoo. Go for it! No matter how big or small, any of these changes will help you get out of your lull.

4. Rearrange Your Stuff

Move your bed, change up your decor, make room for something new. Step back and look at the space you’re living in. It needs to grow with you; don’t let yourself be stuck in a place that doesn’t fit who you are now.

5. Pick a New Hobby

There are so many fun things in the world just waiting for you to try! Crocheting, journaling, painting, photography, gardening, baking, running, yoga, reading, and more to choose from. I guarantee that there is a hobby out there that you will love.

6. Make a Change in Your Daily Routine

It can be hard to change your day-to-day life with all the different things you have to do daily. But that doesn’t mean it is impossible. When you’re done with classes one day, don’t go home right away. Go on a walk around Duck Pond or do your assignments in a building you’ve never been in before. Eat lunch in a different place than usual and eat something new. There’s so many possibilities!

7. Delete Social Media

A break from all the mind-numbing noise could really help clear your mind and give you a mental refresh. Even limiting your time on the apps will give you more time to think about what you really need.

Remember, change doesn’t have to be big to be impactful. Start small, and maybe you’ll find exactly what you are looking for.